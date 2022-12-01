PRU Day 2
Saddle bronc rider Sage Newman, of Melstone, Montana, rides Birch Bubbles for a round-winning score of 88.5 points on Sept. 15, 2022, at the Pendleton Round-Up. The Pendleton Round-Up earned its ninth Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year honor on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

LAS VEGAS — The Pendleton Round-Up picked up its ninth Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year award Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association awards banquet at the South Point Hotel.

Pendleton Round-Up President Karl Faber accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

