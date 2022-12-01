Saddle bronc rider Sage Newman, of Melstone, Montana, rides Birch Bubbles for a round-winning score of 88.5 points on Sept. 15, 2022, at the Pendleton Round-Up. The Pendleton Round-Up earned its ninth Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year honor on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
LAS VEGAS — The Pendleton Round-Up picked up its ninth Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year award Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association awards banquet at the South Point Hotel.
Pendleton Round-Up President Karl Faber accepted the award on behalf of the organization.
"This award represents the efforts of 16 hardworking directors, our contract personnel, our staff, our volunteers, the contestants and the entire Pendleton community," Farber said. "We are very proud and honored to bring this award home to our community; to the people who have helped build and shape the traditions that make this an event like no other."
The Small Rodeo of the Year honor went to Abbyville Frontier Days (Kansas), while the Medium Rodeo of the Year was the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. The Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year award went to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Pendleton first won the award in 2003, then added the honor in 2010, 2015-19 and 2021.
"There is no higher honor than to be recognized by cowboy contestants and fellow rodeo committees," Pendleton Round-Up Publicity Director Pat Reay said. "It is because of the dedication of many volunteers, staff and loyal supporters in our local community that the Round-Up has been able to be recognized again with this coveted award."
The 2022 Pendleton Round-Up had an attendance of 53,860, and paid out $360,000 during the four-day event. Roper Marty Yates, of Stephenville, Texas, was the all-around champion.
The 113th Pendleton Round-Up is Sept. 13-16, 2023.
