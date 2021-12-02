Cowboys sit in the infield Wednesday, Sept, 15, 2021, during the bareback competition on the opening day of the Pendleton Round-Up.The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association on Wednesday, Dec. 1, named the Round-Up Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year for the eighth time.
Saddle bronc rider Ben T. Andersen, of Alberta, Canada, takes an ride on Strawberry Rocket who veers toward a group of cowboys sitting on the arena grass on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Pendleton Round-Up. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association on Wednesday, Dec. 1, named the Round-Up Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year for the eighth time.
Cowboys sit in the infield Wednesday, Sept, 15, 2021, during the bareback competition on the opening day of the Pendleton Round-Up.The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association on Wednesday, Dec. 1, named the Round-Up Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year for the eighth time.
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
Saddle bronc rider Ben T. Andersen, of Alberta, Canada, takes an ride on Strawberry Rocket who veers toward a group of cowboys sitting on the arena grass on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Pendleton Round-Up. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association on Wednesday, Dec. 1, named the Round-Up Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year for the eighth time.
LAS VEGAS — The Pendleton Round-Up won the Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year award for the eighth time on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Awards Banquet.
The prestigious award is voted on by members of the PRCA, which is made up of cowboy contestants and fellow rodeo committees.
“There is no higher honor than to be recognized by cowboy contestants, contract personnel and fellow rodeo committees," Pendleton Round-Up Publicity Director Pat Reay said in a press release. "It is because of the dedication of many volunteers, staff, sponsors, fans, the community and loyal supporters that the Round-Up has been able to be recognized by our peers in the rodeo industry.”
Pendleton, which also won in 2003, 2010, and 2015-19, was one of five finalists, along with Cody, Wyoming; Deadwood, South Dakota; Dodge City, Kansas; and Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Pendleton’s streak of winning the award five years in a row came to a halt in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the Round-Up for the first time since World War II.
The 2020 award went to Deadwood’s Days of ’76.
“To be crowned again in 2021 after not being able to host an event in 2020 is bittersweet and something we cherish and hold in the highest regard," Pendleton Round-Up Past President Randy Bracher said in the press release. "We are very proud to bring this award home to our community; to the people who have helped build and shape the traditions and authenticity that make this an event like no other in the world.”
The Pendleton Round-Up also was a finalist for the Hesston Sowing Good Deeds award, which went to the Burke Stampede Rodeo in South Dakota.
Three of Pendleton’s contractors also earned year-end awards.
Justin Rumford, who is a delight year after year at the Pendleton Round-Up, was named the Clown/Barrelman of the Year for the 10th time, while Matt Twitchell was voted the PRCA Pick-Up Man of the Year for the second time. Molly Twitchell was named one of the two PRCA Timers of the Year.
The Pendleton Round-Up can accommodate 17,000 fans per day. The 2022 event is scheduled for Sept. 14-17.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.