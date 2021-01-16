PENDLETON — There will be no shortage of familiar faces when Pendleton’s Jordyn Murphy laces up her spikes for cross-country and track and field at Eastern Oregon University.
Two of her good friends — Kaylee Cope from Helix, and Madelyn Nichols of Heppner — will join her on the rosters of both teams.
“Madelyn and I have run together with Athletic East (running club) since the seventh grade,” Murphy said. “Eastern is close to home, and my friend Kaylee runs there and we are super close. Because of COVID, I haven’t got to run with the team, but the coaches are really welcoming.”
Murphy signed her letter of intent on Thursday, Jan. 14, to run with the Mountaineers.
“I love seeing our kids sign to compete at the collegiate level,” Pendleton cross-country and track coach Ben Bradley said. “Especially when they are nearby. Eastern has done well with their distance runners, and Ben Welch is a good coach.”
The Murphys moved to Pendleton from Chehalis, Washington, at the start of Jordyn’s sixth-grade year. With Pendleton’s school system, it was a smooth transition.
“All three grade schools feed into the middle school (Sunridge),” Murphy said. “I fit in right away. I wasn’t the only new kid.”
Murphy met Nicole Stewart, who was Pendleton’s cross-country coach at the time, not long after moving to town. After a while, she was invited to run with the high school kids.
Murphy ran track and played softball her eighth-grade year, but once she got to high school, she chose softball, which she has played for years. She had planned to run track her junior year, but the COVID pandemic scrubbed the spring sports season in Oregon.
“We were looking forward to getting her on the track,” Bradley said. “Hopefully, we can compete this year. I’d like to see what she could do one last time.”
If her cross-country success translates to the track, Bradley sees nothing but good things for Murphy.
“She typically is in our 1-2 spot,” Bradley said. “She is a talented runner. She has a competitive fire I like to see in a runner. She has a lot of natural potential that will get unlocked at Eastern.”
At 5-feet-11, Murphy also has a long stride that has served her well on cross-country courses.
Her personal best time is 19 minutes, 56.10 seconds, which she ran as a sophomore at the Kyle Burnside Wildhorse Invite.
Her junior year, she ran a 21:15.50 at the Mustang Invitational in Heppner. Three weeks later, she turned in a 21:26.60 at the Intermountain Conference district meet in The Dalles, finishing 14th.
A lonely trail
With teams not being able to practice together, Murphy has been hitting the road by herself, but it is not her preferred way to train.
“I don’t like to run unless I have someone with me,” she said. “By myself, I will do 2-3 miles a day, then use the elliptical (machine) at home. It’s better on my knees than the treadmill.”
During the cross-country season, the Bucks will log 40-50 miles a week, and also do some speed work.
“I think training up there (in the mountains of La Grande) will help her,” Bradley said. “We are a low-mileage program compared to other schools. Our peak mileage is 50 miles for our best runners. We do more speed work so they can thrive at the next level. Once she gets into Eastern’s program, I wouldn’t be surprised to see her times drop in the 18s.”
Once cross-country comes to an end, Murphy turns her attention to basketball. She is one of three seniors on the Bucks’ roster this year.
“I like all of my sports,” Murphy said. “When one season is over, I can’t wait to move on to the next. Basketball gives me a break — it’s easier on my legs. I have played softball forever, but I was looking forward to doing track.”
A bright future
An honor student, Murphy has plans to major in athletic training.
“I like learning what happens to your body and how to stay healthy,” she said. “I like learning how the body works, and how to prevent and help people through injuries. I want to stay involved in sports.”
