PENDLETON — Cooper Roberts hasn't even started his senior season yet, but he's already a part of Eastern Oregon University baseball history.
The Pendleton senior right-handed pitcher signed to throw for the Mountaineers on Saturday, and he's among the first to join EOU's roster for their newly established baseball program.
"I'm excited that I was able to sign quite a few regional high school kids," EOU head baseball coach Mike McInerney said. "I was a little bit worried I wasn't going to be able to create a high school base, but I've already recruited a lot of high school guys. I think (Cooper) will pitch for us right away. Everyone's going to be on an equal playing field. Everyone will be competing to fill all the roles."
Roberts, 18, joins Justin Frederick, a second baseman from La Grande High School, and Lukas Tolan, a right-handed pitcher from Walla Walla Community College, as the first of the EOU program's recruits. Also a football and basketball athlete, Roberts said baseball is his forte.
"It's the sport that I excelled the best at," he said. "Coach McInerney seems like a really good guy. He knows what he's doing. I'm excited to see what he can bring out of my potential."
At 6-foot, 3-inches and 195 pounds, Roberts was a quarterback for his senior season on the Pendleton football team, and a guard on the basketball team. He began his high school baseball career on the junior varsity roster, but left an impact on the varsity squad in his debut year as a junior, serving as the starting pitcher during last year's championship game against Central at the Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
"Cooper is a great teammate," Pendleton head baseball coach TJ Haguewood said. "Obviously, last year he threw really well for us. He's a great athlete. He's got some things to improve on, and he's been working hard to improve those things."
Last season, the Bucks went 18-9 overall and 12-3 in their first year in the Intermountain Conference to win the conference title. While taking his baseball career to the next level as a Mountaineer, Roberts will study fire sciences in order to become a firefighter or marshal after graduation.
"(EOU) is closest to home, but it's not too close," he said. "It's a happy medium. My family and friends can still come and see all the home games."
Roberts, who also plays center field for the Bucks, has been playing baseball since he was a Single A athlete when he was 5 years old. His father Stuart, Roberts said, pushed him to pursue athletics from an early age.
"My dad always pushed me to play as many sports as I can," he said. "He was a baseball and football player, and a wrestler at Pendleton."
EOU announced the start of their baseball program in November 2019. McInerney has been working to build the program from the ground up ever since. The Mountaineers dropped baseball in 2006. The new season will begin in 2021.
"We literally have to do everything," McInerney said. "I'm right in the middle of recruiting. I'm also getting to the point where we're going to post listings for assistant positions. We're going to hire in July. We have nothing held over from the last time we had a baseball program. This is going to be huge for baseball in this region. It's affordable, and it gives kids in the region a chance to play baseball at the four-year level."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.