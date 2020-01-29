PENDLETON — Eastern Oregon University head football coach Tim Camp is a big fan of the Pendleton Buckaroos.
He is such a big fan, in fact, that he recruited three of the Bucks' top football players for his 2020-21 season. On Wednesday night, Pendleton seniors Tanner Sweek, Travis McGee, and Walker Camp gathered their friends, family, and coaches at the Pendleton Convention Center as they signed letters of intent to join the Mountaineers football program for the upcoming season.
"I like Pendleton football," coach Camp said. "They do it the right way. I'm really excited about this group of kids. It's a good deal."
Last year, the Mountaineers finished fourth in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' Frontier Conference. Their three new recruits, coach Camp said, will help bring further success to EOU's program.
"I usually red shirt my players as freshmen," he said, "but they'll bring hard work, academic motivation, and a passion to play football."
For their last season with the Bucks, Sweek, a quarterback, McGee, an offensive lineman, and Camp, a wide receiver, saw their team go 6-3 overall and 4-1 in their second year in the Intermountain Conference, where they took second place in the league standings. Their season ended with a 23-14 home loss to Scappoose in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.
"I made all of my friends and family here," Sweek said. "I bonded with my coaches. This team made me who I am."
While a Mountaineer, Sweek will join Eastern's premed program.
"(Eastern) is the perfect fit for me," he said. "It's real life football. It's a chance to keep playing, which was enough for me. I want to be as good of a teammate as I can be, and see what happens."
McGee will pursue a degree in exercise science. He has been a regular participant at Eastern's summer football camps ever since he joined the Buckaroo team as a freshman.
"They've talked to me every year since I was a freshman," he said. "I feel like (Pendleton) has the best coaches in the state, really. They pushed us every day."
Camp, a La Grande resident and the son of the Mountaineers' coach Camp, was introduced to football by his father at an early age. Although he is undecided on his major, it was the appeal of hitting the gridiron for a program like Eastern that drew him to the school.
"It's a great program and a great school," he said. "I want to be a great teammate and a leader. (Pendleton) accepted me from the very start. They made me a part of the team right away."
Coach Camp said he intends to keep the Pendleton trio in their respective positions they held as Buckaroos. The Mountaineers went 4-7 overall last season.
"(Eastern) has three huge pillars with this group," Pendleton head coach Erik Davis told a crowded room full of family and friends. "It's easy to see why (Pendleton has) been successful. We've built a program of high-character and hard-working kids like this."
