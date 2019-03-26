Pendleton softball split its games on Tuesday at the North Clackamas Tournament to finish 3-1 over two days in Happy Valley.
“All in all, we did a nice job for the tournament, we just didn’t play well against Oregon City,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said.
“There are a ton of positives over the two days. We hit the ball well and everyone got playing time in the field, which we haven’t gotten a lot of with the late winter.”
The Bucks (5-3 overall) collected 15 hits — including three home runs — in an 11-1 victory over Madison to finish tournament play.
Pendleton took an 8-0 lead after two innings, then added three more in the fifth invoke in the 10-run rule.
Kirah McGlothan hit a pair of home runs, and Aspen Garton hit a solo shot for the Bucks, who had seven extra-base hits for the game.
Sami Spriet pitched five innings, scattering seven hits and striking out three.
The Bucks pounded out 10 hits in a morning game against Oregon City, but the Pioneers were able to push runs across the plate late in the game for a 7-4 win.
“We had plenty of hits, we just didn’t get them at the right time,” Cary said. “We allowed too many extra base runners, which is not good. It’s something to work on.”
Pendleton led 4-3 after three innings, but Oregon City scored twice in the fourth and fifth innings to secure the win.
DeLaney Duchek, Aspen Garton, Kila Soloman all hit doubles for the Bucks, who committed four errors and left eight runners stranded.
Freshman Sauren Garton gave up five runs and walked seven in 3⅔ innings of work.
Pendleton returns to the field on April 3 at La Grande.
