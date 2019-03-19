In a battle of last year’s softball champions, Pendleton dropped their season’s first home game to La Grande, 7-1.
The Bucks were challenged with taking on last season’s 4A state champions. Although the Bucks took home the 5A title the same year, the Tigers just so happened to bring more offensive power to the diamond.
“Our defense was pretty pitiful today,” said Bucks coach Tim Cary. “I’m not terribly pleased.”
La Grande rang off two early runs in the first inning to stay out front for good. They would hold the Bucks scoreless from inning two onward.
“La Grande is an exceptional team, don’t get me wrong,” Cary said. “They’ll win the state championship again this year, or at the very least, they’ll play for it.”
Senior second baseman Kirah McGlothan got the Bucks on the board on the bottom of the first, launching a solo home run past the left field fence.
“Leadoffs don’t usually get home runs for their first at-bat,” McGlothan said with a grin. “But we needed to improve our hitting as a team.”
Tigers pitcher Allie Brock, last year’s 4A All-State pitcher of the year, struck out Marissa Medrano and Sauren Garton to open the second inning, and caught a shallow fly ball from Elli Nirschl for the next at-bat.
Brock threw for six innings until a muscle spasm in her throwing arm put her out of the game at the top of the seventh.
“Allie’s a great pitcher,” Cary said. “I thought our pitching was fine. I know we gave up a few walks, but Aspen (Garton) pitched a good game, and Sauren came in and threw well for us in the seventh inning.”
Pendleton managed one runner on base during the third and fourth innings, and both were left stranded and unable to score. In inning six, Garton walked three straight Tigers batters to load the bases. Junior Jacie Howton knocked down a single to drive one of them home, and junior Jaiden Hafer’s sacrifice fly brought in junior Jayce Seavert to put the Tigers up 6-1.
“We needed more fight in us,” McGlothan said. “I could tell we started to lose our positivity towards the end. We started to give up because we were down by so much.”
Sauren Garton struck out Tigers seniors Alaina Carson and Lexee Gomes in the final inning, but freshman Kenzy Bowen was driven in by Seavert to round out the Tigers’ scoring.
McGlothan made it to third base at the bottom of the seventh, but Aspen Garton struck out to end the game before she could drive McGlothan home.
Along with McGlothan’s home run, Aspen Garton, Sami Spriet, Carissa Cooley and Kila Soloman were all 1 for 3 at the plate for the Bucks.
“I’m hoping to see us clean up our defense,” Cary said. “We need to sharpen up and field those ground balls with more precision. That’ll make the difference.”
Pendleton (1-2) hosts Southridge on Thursday.
