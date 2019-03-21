It didn't take long for the Bucks to bounce back.
The softball team managed just one run in their loss to La Grande earlier this week, but on Thursday evening Pendleton wrapped up a 12-2 victory over their Southridge visitors in five innings.
"This was a much better outing than the last time," said coach Tim Cary. "We were more comfortable with seeing those pitches, and making pitchers throw to us. It was a better approach at the plate."
The Bucks knocked away four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Junior Carissa Cooley hit a two-run double to drive in seniors Kila Soloman and Aspen Garton, and senior Elli Nirschl and freshman Ellie Samford posted an RBI each to round out the inning.
The Suns would go without a run until the fourth inning, where they recorded their only two. The Bucks responded with three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to enact the 10-run rule and put the game away early.
"We saw a lot of positive things today," Cary said. "Our defense played much better. It's a product of getting outside more and practicing."
Junior Sami Spriet went 2 for 3, posted a two-run home run in the fourth inning, and hit a single.
Soloman was 3 for 4 with two singles, one double, and an RBI. Garton was 2 for 3 with one single, two doubles, and one RBI. Nirschl was 2 for 2 with two singles and a runner driven home.
Meanwhile, the Suns posted just one hit for the day.
The Bucks (2-2) will compete in the Rex Putnam Tournament in Portland starting on Monday. They'll face Central Catholic at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.