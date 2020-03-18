PENDLETON — The Pendleton Stampede won the seventh grade silver title at the Oregon Middle School Basketball Championship on March 6-8 in Redmond.
The Stampede went 2-0 in pool play with a 32-16 win over Central, and a 45-33 win over Scappoose.
In the semifinals, Pendleton beat Cascade 54-47 to advance to the finals.
In the championship game, the Stampede posted a 45-35 victory over Fern Ridge.
The tournament was broken down by school size — large schools were the gold division, while smaller schools were in the silver division.
To receive a berth to the state tournament, a team must place first or second in a qualifying tournament.
Stampede team members are Katie Edmonds, Dakota McLoughlin, Reese Furstenberg, Nessa Neveau, Josie Jenness, Kendall Murphy, Megan Fisher, Ella Sams, Sophia Smith, Halle Pedersen and Madelyn Lieuallen.
The team was coached Randy Jenness and Megan Furstenberg.
