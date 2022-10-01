PENDLETON — Payton Lambert scored three touchdowns as Pendleton opened Greater Oregon League play with a 49-12 victory over Madras on Friday, Sept. 30 at Pendleton High School.
“We got it taken care of,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “We played pretty well. I think we started out slow. We had a lot of penalties we have to clean up. Once we cleaned the mistakes up we were able to move the football.”
The Bucks (4-1 overall, 1-0 GOL), who led 14-0 after the first quarter, turned up the pressure in the second quarter with three touchdowns for a 35-6 lead at the half.
Lambert scored on a run of 23 yards, while Jack Davis threw touchdown passes to Lambert and Ben Jennings.
In the third quarter, Jace Otteson took off for a 47-yard touchdown run that put the running clock in motion. Gavin Clark added a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Davis finished the game with a career-high 259 yards, completing 22 of 31 passes. Lambert and Chas Corbett each had 87 yards receiving, while Jennings had 82.
“He had plenty of time to throw,” coach Davis said of his quarterback. “I was pleased with the way Jack managed the game. That shows a lot of growth. We got yards after the catch, and the offensive line opened up plenty of holes. When you have five rushing touchdowns, that is a big pat on the back for the offensive line. Payton is a weapon no matter where he lines up at.”
Lambert also ran for 79 yards on 10 carries, while Otteson had 59 yards on three carries. Jennings made good on all seven PATs.
Defensively, the Bucks held the Buffaloes to minus-1 yards rushing. Luke Bensching had six tackles and Lambert had an interception.
Pendleton travels to Crook County on Oct. 7 for a GOL game.
