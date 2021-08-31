PENDLETON — The Bucks went from having their first game of the season canceled to picking up a game against 6A Southridge all in a span of 48 hours.
Pendleton will travel to Beaverton on Friday, Sept. 3, to take on the Skyhawks of the Metro League.
“We got some film,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “They are very big up front. That is going to be something we will fight a little bit all year. We are going to see if we can hang with a 6A team.”
Davis and Southridge coach Kevin Bickler were quarterbacks together at Western Oregon University, which Davis said will lead to similar offensive game plans.
The Bucks, who went 4-2 last season, likely will start Jack Lieuallen at quarterback and move Collin Primus to receiver. Both have been taking snaps at quarterback.
“Putting Collin out at receiver and keeping Jack at quarterback I think is going to make us a better offensive team,” Davis said. “I think you will see both of them at quarterback at some point.”
Running backs Kyle Liscom and Payton Lambert bring a little spice to the offense coming out of the backfield.
“They are able to bring a little heart when they run the football,” Davis said. “They aren’t going to back down from anyone. You want them to stay healthy — you don’t want them to take a big hit every time. We are as thin as can be depth wise.”
Also look for the Bucks to incorporate sophomore Ben Jennings into the mix at receiver and in the secondary. He also handles the kicking duties.
The Skyhawks, who went 2-4 during a COVID-19-shortened season in the spring, have some size up front with center Danny Battilega (6-3, 310), TE/DE Dominick Menegas (6-2, 250), OL/DL Ethan Sanft (6-3, 280) and Sol Sagiao (6-4, 265).
“Looking at their D-line, they lean on you and wear you out,” Davis said. “They have a running back who is kind of a load. Defensively, we have to match their physicality and maybe try to wear their big guys down.”
That Southridge running back is Cypress Albright (5-8, 200), who averaged seven yards a carry last year. He also lines up at linebacker.
Quarterback JC Klee, in his second year as starter, will have options with receivers in Nathan Aviles, Omar Carranza and Alisjah Tucker. All three also play in the secondary, and combined for 75 tackles last season.
The Skyhawks, coming off their seventh consecutive losing season, are looking for their first winning season since 2013. One area they need to shore up to accomplish that goal is ball control. They turned the ball over 17 times in six games last year.
The first game of the season always is a question mark for teams, but it gives them an opportunity to see what works.
“We are untested under Friday night lights,” Davis said. “We’ll see what we can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.