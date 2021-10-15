PENDLETON — Pendleton took control of the Special District 1 standings on Friday, Oct. 15, with a 38-13 victory over Redmond at Round-Up Stadium.
“This was a big win for us, for sure,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “I was happy with the way the kids competed. Our kids play hard.”
The Bucks welcomed back Payton Lambert, who missed the past two games with an ankle injury. Lambert picked up where he left off, rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
“Payton is a leader on the team,” Davis said. “He creates such mismatches with this athleticism. I think we did the right thing letting him heal and not rushing him back too soon. He showed he is a force in all aspects of the team. That depth is absolutely crucial.”
Collin Primus completed 17 of 24 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another.
Ben Jennings had five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, while Aiden Gunter caught two passes for 58 yards and a touchdown, and Kyle Liscom also caught a scoring pass.
Liscom also ran for 98 yards on 11 carries, and had a team-high 13 tackles.
“We scored in several different ways,” Davis said. “We threw the ball, threw screens, it was great to see our offense click in different facets. There was a lot of variety. We were also heavily penalized. Drive-stopping penalties. We have to clear that up. If we are going to go on and be a playoff run team, we have to clean that up.”
Defensively, Jennings and Gabe Browning each had interceptions, while Gunter had nine tackles and two sacks, and Dylan Abrahamson had eight tackles.
“We were able to limit their quarterback’s deep balls,” Davis said. “We forced him to throw short passes. We eliminated the big plays that killed us last spring. Hats off to the defense. When you hold a good team to 13 points, you had a good defensive day.”
Pendleton (7-1 overall, 5-0 SD1) will play at Ridgeview on Oct. 22.
“That will be for the outright conference title,” Davis said. “We are excited to take on that challenge. Beating a good Redmond team was huge for our confidence.”
