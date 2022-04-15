PENDLETON — The Pendleton boys won 12 of 17 events to run away with the boys team title at the Buck Track Classic Invite on Friday, April 15.
Andy Oja won both hurdle events, and Brock Mackey won the 100 and 200 as the Bucks piled 222 points. Baker was second with 143, with Powder Valley third with 60.
Oja clocked a 15.07 to win the 110 hurdles, and turned in a time of 40.78 seconds in the 300s. Both times were personal bests.
Pilot Rock’s Skylar Jeffers finished sixth in the 300 hurdles (44.27) and seventh in the 110s (18.99).
Mackey ran a personal best 11.69 in the 100, just edging Reece Dixon of Powder Valley (11.74). In the 200, Mackey’s PR of 23.31 was a half step better than Baker’s Malaki Myer (23.56).
James Thatcher won the 800 for the Bucks in a time of 1:59.50 — it’s the first time he has run under 2 minutes.
Nathan Neveau won the shot put (47-11 1/2) and discus (129-1) for the Bucks, while Sam Jennings unleashed a throw of 202-6 to win the javelin by more than 76 feet.
Nolan Mead soared 20-8 to win the long jump, and played first in the high jump at 5-10.
Zac Knapp of Enterprise, one of the top small-school distance runners in Oregon, won the 3,000 in a time of 8:37.37 — the 15th best time in Oregon this spring regardless of classification — and the best 2A time.
In the girls division, Pendleton’s Reilly Lovercheck won the 100 hurdles (16.50), the 300 hurdles (48.05), the long jump (17-1) and the triple jump (35-7). All four times/distances were personal bests.
Pendleton won the girls team title with 149.5 points, with La Grande a close second with 132.
Kelsey Lovercheck won the pole vault with a height of 9-6.
Emily Lambert of Pilot Rock won the shot put (33-9 1/2) and the discus (106-0), while teammate Kyella Picard was second in the shot put (29-11 1/2), and Aiva Ellis was fifth in the 100 (14.23).
RIVER’S EDGE
The Weston-McEwen boys and girls ran away with the team titles at Milt Durand Field in Umatilla.
Lily Lindsey won four events for the TigerScots — the high jump (5-1), 100 (13.64), 200 (28.05), and ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay team (54.90) that also included Charli King, Kelsey Graham and Rose White.
The W-M girls rolled up 127 points, with Stanfield/Echo second (75), and McLoughlin third (70).
Hannah Finch of Heppner won the 400 (1:02.46), the triple jump (31-3 1/2), and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay team (4:29.94), that also included Arianna Worden, Irelynn Coleman and Hallee Hisler.
Umatilla’s Taylor Durfey won the shot put with a personal best mark of 38-6. She also was second in the discus (90-8) and javelin (110-11 1/2).
The Weston-McEwen boys handily won the 4x100 (46.93) and 4x400 (3:46.05) relays, and Sebastian Roggiero won the 300 hurdles (45.76).
The TigerScots finished with 145 points, while Mac-Hi was second (84.5), and Heppner third (81.5).
In the 3,000, Heppner’s Trevor Nichols and W-M’s Alex McIntyre were neck-and-neck before Nichols pulled away for the win in a time of 9:20.29. McIntyre was a step behind at 9:20.75. The times were personal bests for both runners.
Nichols also won the 800 in a time of 2:03.35.
Mac-Hi’s Shaq Badillo won the shot put (46-4), Heppner’s Conor Brosnan won the discus (135-5), and Riverside’s Tyrese Boyd turned in a mark of 161-7 to win the javelin. Boyd also won the high jump (5-10).
Johnny Koklich of Mac-Hi won the 100 (11.83) and 200 (24.44), while Riverside’s Pedro Chavez won the 400 (52.96).
