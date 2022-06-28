PENDLETON — It’s time to do something else.
After nearly 30 years of coaching in the Pendleton School District, longtime soccer and tennis coach Rocky Dillenburg is going camping, hiking or whatever else he and his wife Diana want to do.
“It’s time for someone else to have a turn,” said Dillenburg, who retired from teaching a few years ago. “You spend almost as much time on lesson plans as you do coaching. Evaluating players, where can we improve. You just can’t roll the ball out there.”
Dillenburg, 73, was hired in 1992 by then Pendleton Athletic Director Rollin Schimmel to coach the boys soccer team, which was just getting off the ground.
“I was hired to teach in the middle school and coach the boys soccer team,” he said. “I had some background. I had coached at Bend High five years previous to that. I started the boys program there. We came over for the interview and I had the job before I left town.”
Pendleton did not have a girls soccer team in 1992, and Dillenburg had two or three girls who played on the boys team, which he coached for 12 years.
“In 2004, I wanted to take some time off,” he said. “In 2005, the girls soccer position came open. No one applied for it. I thought I would apply for it. I had my break, I was ready to go again. I did that for 10 years. Also at that time, the girls tennis position came open. They asked if I could help out. I was still doing it 19 years later.”
Dillenburg may be willing to give up the long hours coaching takes, but he will forever be thankful for the friendships he’s made along the way.
“If you talk to any coach, it’s the relationships you build with players, that’s what you will miss,” he said. “I won’t miss the amount of time that is required to do a good job. It’s a lot of hours. I did tell Mike (Somnis, athletic director) I would volunteer, on my clock, if they needed help. When I was coaching, I appreciated those volunteers.”
Getting some help
The past four years, Mike Heriza was a volunteer assistant tennis coach. This year, Dillenburg had a paid assistant in Kiana Rickman, the girls soccer coach, who was on Dillenburg’s soccer team a few years ago.
“My job would have been more difficult without the help of Kiana and Mike the past several seasons,” said Dillenburg, whose team averaged 30 players. “One of the reasons I was an assistant for Kiana her first year was because she helped with tennis before becoming the girls soccer coach. I felt I owed her for the time she put in on the tennis court. I have had many past tennis players volunteer their time to help with practice, camps and clinics.”
Tennis has its own particular challenges when it comes to coaching. One player may have never played before, while another player is trying to get to state.
“It takes a lot of time,” Dillenburg said. “Coaches aren’t doing it for the money. You are hoping the wins occur, but it’s helping the player improve and get more confidence.”
Dillenburg closed out his coaching career with Olivia Corbett, who won a district title. Corbett advanced to state, where she lost in the third-place match.
Dillenburg had many good players over the years, but Corbett was the only one to win a district title.
Sadly, Dillenburg didn’t get to see one set of Corbett’s state run.
“I tested positive for COVID the day before we left,” he said. “Kiana took the girls to state. That was a bummer. I didn’t get to watch Olivia at state.”
Leaving his mark
Dillenburg graduated from Forest Grove High School in 1968. He started playing soccer in middle school, but back then it was a club sport, not an organized school sport. He continued on to Northwest Christian College, then worked in the food service industry for a dozen years.
“I went back to school at University of Wyoming, got my teaching certificate and got my masters,” he said. “When I was at University of Wyoming, the state was going to start soccer. This was in the 1980s. Through the University of Wyoming I conducted coaching clinics for soccer coaches.”
His coaching career started with the University of Wyoming women’s club team, in the days before NCAA programs and scholarships.
“We had Norwegians and a couple of kids from Scotland,” he said. “It started mostly with foreign exchange kids wanting to play.”
From there he moved on to Laramie High School, where he helped start the boys program.
“There was one conference in the whole state,” he said. “We played in the spring. I can remember playing in the snow and wind. I coached there for two years.”
Then it was off to Bend, where his first year he had 13 players on varsity and 12 on the junior varsity team.
“The last year in Bend, I had 60 kids trying out for soccer,” Dillenburg said. “When I started at Pendleton we had low numbers and girls on the team. It was tough competing with the Bend schools that had been playing for a few years.”
When he was at Bend, his assistant coach was Nils Eriksson, who he met when he was at Wyoming.
“I met Nils when he was a ski jumper at Wyoming,” Dillenburg said. “He was was from Sweden. He took over the Bend job when I went to Pendleton.”
Eriksson still coaches the Lava Bears, and one of their former players, Donnie Emerson, coaches the Mountain View boys soccer team.
Dillenburg and his wife Diana have been married for 50 years. She kept his soccer stats for years, but she’s also retired and ready to have a little time with her husband.
“We got a camper trailer,” Dillenburg said. “That is the one thing in the spring we miss because tennis is in the spring. We want to do more camping and visit my mom (Helen, who is 93 years young) who still lives in Forest Grove.”
Dillenburg recently returned from a trip to Canada with his brothers.
“My grandma lived in Vancouver and we used to go up and stay for several weeks,” he said. “It’s just kind of fun to go back and visit our old haunts. It had been a while since we had been there.”
