PENDLETON — Once Larry Brizendine gets the pole vault mats put away, Crater Lake, the redwood forest and the Southern Oregon coast await him and his wife Judy.
After six years as head coach of the Pendleton High school track team, Brizendine is stepping away.
“I’m going to miss it a bunch,” he said. “I took my dad’s advice. He taught at the high school for 30-plus years. Nothing but good memories. I wanted to go out while it was still fun.”
Brizendine, who will be 64 on June 12, is going out on top. His boys team won back-to-back Intermountain Conference titles, and the girls team finished fifth at the 5A state track meet May 20-21 at Hayward Field in Eugene, one point out of fourth place.
“I never got to compete there (Hayward) in high school in the pole vault,” he said. “Mark Temple was my teammate and he was ahead of me. It was tough to get in. I got close my senior year, but not quite. There’s nothing better than taking your kids there. I have had three pole vault kids place at state. We took 27 kids this year. We wanted to fill a bus to state, which we did.”
The grandeur of historic Hayward Field did not faze the Pendleton athletes, who went out and performed at the top of their game.
“That is the biggest track venue in the world,” Brizendine said. “You could see their eyes open, like oh my gosh, but we went out and it did not affect us.”
Senior Kelsey Lovercheck placed second in the pole vault at 10-6, which ranks her second on the school leaderboard.
“You want to PR at state,” Brizendine said. “That was a fun moment for her. Nothing wrong with second at the state track meet.”
Reilly Lovercheck placed third in the 300 hurdles and the triple, fourth in the long jump and fifth in the 100 hurdles. Jamie Gau added points in the high jump for the Bucks, and Muriel Hoisington placed in the 400.
“The girls did an amazing job,” Brizendine said. “They couldn’t have done much better. All three of our relays (boys and girls) got ninth, they ran their hearts out.”
And the Loverchecks were a blessing, he said.
“Reilly wanted to do the hurdles and long jump and triple jump, and Kelsey wanted to do the pole vault,” he said. “She took to it pretty quickly. They come motivated. They make you look good as a coach.”
The Pendleton boys made waves all year. They won the 25-team Willamette Falls Invitational with 112.5 points, double that of the second-place team. They also won the Baker Invite, The Buck Track Classic Invite and the Pendleton Small Meet Invite before picking up another IMC title.
Led by Andy Oja, nationally ranked javelin thrower Sam Jennings, and sophomore thrower Nathan Neveau, the Bucks had a good shot at bringing home a team trophy from state.
Jennings, hampered by an abdominal strain, did not place, but not for lack of trying.
“He’s an amazing javelin thrower and an amazing kid,” Brizendine said. “He put the team above himself most of the time. That’s why he went out Saturday and tried to throw even though he was hurting. Most kids wouldn’t do that. You could see the respect the other javelin throwers had for him. They could see how much pain he was in and how hard he was trying. After his second throw, they helped him to a seat along the sidelines.”
Oja cruised into the finals of both hurdle events, and the team points were there for the taking, but Oja caught a hurdle and went down in the 110s and finished seventh.
“I was at the pole vault when Andy went down and my heart just sank,” Brizendine said. “We know who the best team out there was. We just had something that didn’t go our way. It was just not our day. I do not fault the kids, they gave everything they had.”
Oja rebounded to finish second in the 300 hurdles.
“He ran the race of his life in the 300s,” Brizendine said. “We have a lot of kids like Sam and Andy. We have so many good athletes who have made it fun to be part of this program.”
From humble beginningsBrizendine graduated from Pendleton High School in 1979. He participated in basketball and track for the Bucks.
His dad, Jim, was his pole vault coach in high school, and his son Mitchell also pole vaulted for the Bucks.
Out of high school, Brizendine played baseball for Blue Mountain Community College. He then went Western Oregon University, Monmouth, where he got his teaching degree. He eventually went back to college and got his counseling degree from Oregon State University, Corvallis.
“I taught for 10 years at Sunridge Middle School, and was the counselor for 21,” Brizendine said. “Teaching is why I’m mostly bald and gray.”
It was after he retired that he started coaching the Bucks.
“It’s been fun,” he said. “No regrets doing that. I’ve met some nice kids along the way.”
Brizendine shared the head coaching duties his first year with Dustin Breshears, then was in charge the next six. He mainly focuses on the pole vault, while a host of assistants help with the rest of the field and track events.
“You rely so much on your assistant coaches to do all the other events,” he said. “It’s a big job. There is so much involved. Ben Bradley does all the technology stuff and sends out messages to the kids. He saved me on that. Next spring I will be breathing a lot easier.”
Brizendine said he knew this would be his last year. He had six senior pole vaulters on the team, and he told them he would follow them out and leave when they graduated.
“I told them I want to go out when we have a full season and in Eugene,” he said. “We did. I felt I had a really good relationship with all the kids. Rarely did we have too many discipline issues. I wouldn’t have coached if I couldn’t have fun.”While Brizendine said goodbye to 22 seniors, Pendleton Athletic Director Mike Somnis has now said goodbye to five coaches. In addition Brizendine, both basketball coaches stepped down, as did the volleyball coach and the girls soccer coach.
“He kidded that I would have to do one more year,” Brizendine said. “I said no. So many coaches have moved on, but I told him it had nothing to do with him. It was time to head out and do things while I still can. I do worry about who will take the pole vault job.”
In addition to traveling, Brizendine said you will be able to find him in his garden, and working with the Education Foundation. He might check in with the vaulters, but only time will tell.
