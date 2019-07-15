PENDLETON — Pendleton's 12U Little League softball team is headed to California this weekend, but they'll need some help to get there.
On Sunday, July 21, the Pendleton All-Stars will represent Oregon in the West Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, Calif.
"We need to get to about $12,000," coach Scott Wilson said. "We are about three-quarters of the way there."
On Tuesday evening, the team will host a taco feed and raffle at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge. The fundraiser begins at 5 p.m and ends at 8 p.m.
For those who can't make the raffle, the team also has a GoFundMe for supporters to send in donations. The page is listed under "Pendleton Oregon LL Allstars 2019."
The All-Stars recently defended their state title in a shutout over Redmond. They depart for California on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.