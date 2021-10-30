PENDLETON — Amanda Lapp has been playing or coaching volleyball since she was 10 years old. It was understandable she would get a little choked up talking about stepping down as the head coach at Pendleton High School.
Lapp spent 10 years with the Bucks, two as an assistant to Jodi Primus, and the past eight as head coach.
“Volleyball has been a way of life for me,” Lapp said. “I don’t know a life without it.”
Lapp had a 76-77 record with the Bucks, who won a Columbia River Conference title her first year in 2014. They went to the state playoffs four times, but never made it past the first round.
“It’s tough,” Lapp said. “My entire staff has decided to step away. It will be interesting as to who comes in, what they do and continue that Pendleton legacy.”
The decision to step away from coaching came down to family. Lapp and her husband Nick have an 18-month-old son, Carter, and her time with her son was limited during the past two volleyball seasons.
“It’s only a been a week, but he sure loves it,” Lapp said of her son having her home. “I usually try to facetime him before my match starts. On a long game day, I see him for about 15 minutes in the morning. We made it work.”
Between her full-time job as a business manager for three schools — Ukiah, Pilot Rock and North Powder — through the Intermountain Education Service District and coaching, it left little time for her family, vacations with her extended family, and Oregon State football.
“It has been more difficult than I thought it would be,” Lapp said. “I laid there and thought about it at night, but my kid needs me more. I am always here for those (volleyball) kids. I put in my days, but they just kept getting longer and longer. It was time for me to be a mom. I love the fall sports. I am a ride-or-die Oregon Stater. I will enjoy going to Oregon State games and enjoying the simple life.”
An early start
Lapp played volleyball year around from the time she was 10 until she was 17.
She played at Gresham High School, but out of season she played in the Columbia Empire Volleyball Association.
“I was a one sporter,” Lapp said. “Down there, you are part of the CEVA community. We played tournaments in Colorado, Arizona, Reno and California. I was also part of the Nike Northwest Volleyball program.”
Lapp went to Oregon State University, and while she did not play for the Beavers, she played for fun.
“I went to have a good time and I played intramurals,” Lapp said. “I coached seventh and eighth graders at the Boys and Girls Club. That’s how I got into coaching. When I moved out here, I got in contact with Jodi Primus and I was the JV coach in 2012-13. When she stepped away, I stepped up and took her position.”
8 years’ worth of changes
When Lapp first started coaching at Pendleton, the Bucks were in the Columbia River Conference with Hermiston, Hood River Valley and The Dalles.
“We played each other three times a season,” Lapp said. “No long hauls, but just long enough.
When Hermiston jumped to the Mid-Columbia Conference in Washington in 2018, the league got revamped to the Intermountain Conference with Crook County, Hood River, Redmond, Ridgeview and The Dalles.
“We went to the state playoffs a few times, but we never made it to the big dance,” Lapp said.
Lapp was pregnant during the 2019 season, and got to share that experience with her team.
“I was pregnant with Carter in fall 2019 and that team got to follow that with me,” she said. “That was a neat phase and journey in life I got to share with those girls.”
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced volleyball into the spring of 2021. Players had to wear masks at practice and games, fans were limited and there was no postseason.
“That was not fun,” Lapp said.
Packing away the memories
Lapp coached her final match on Oct. 25, a 3-0 home win over Baker.
“It’s still a pretty raw and emotional decision I made,” Lapp said. “I will miss it a lot. There are kids who are still in the program, who I’ve coached for years, but it would always be that way. Sauren (Garton) is a senior, and I have had her since she was a third-grader. You never forget the players. Darian Lindsey was on the 2014 team. I had Aspen Garton, and now Sauren. I had Mori Yoshioka, and now Nora. Every year I put these banners together with the pictures the girls take, and team photos. They hang in my office. So many things go into each team. Those pictures bring back a lot of memories.”
Lapp always washed the team’s jerseys, and as she was packing away the JV 2 jerseys, she came across one that had had a story to it.
“Those were the first varsity ones we had,” she said. “No. 6, which was Aspen Garton’s, had two holes in the back. I remember her diving to the floor and it made those holes. If only the uniforms could talk.”
As Lapp talked about her teams and players, she realized the 2017 team should be about done with college, and some already have families.
“I have had such an awesome group of athletes come through this program,” she said. “It’s kind of fun to see where life has taken them as I follow them through that. Coaching doesn’t stop when they graduate.”
As word spread that she hung up her whistle, Lapp said people have reached out to her.
“It has been interesting, tough and emotional,” she said. “I don’t know Pendleton without Pendleton volleyball. I don’t think I will be away forever, but I am looking forward to vacations with my whole family and being able to watch our kids grow up together. It’s a good blessing to have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.