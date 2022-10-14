THE DALLES — Pendleton shook off a slow start to gain a dominant road win and set up a Special District 5 showdown against La Grande.
Payton Lambert rushed for 159 of the Buckaroos’ 483 total yards and had three rushing touchdowns as Pendleton rolled to a 49-12 win over The Dalles Friday, Oct. 14.
“We started off really slow actually,” head coach Erik Davis said. “Got off the bus sleepwalking.”
The Buckaroos turned the ball over on the first possession, but held the Riverhawks and shortly after began to assert themselves.
Lambert, Brock Mackey and Chas Corbett all rushed for touchdowns in the opening half before a late Riverhawks’ score trimmed Pendleton’s lead to 21-6 at the break.
Pendleton put the game away in the third with two more scoring runs from Lambert — his three scores on the day were from 3, 10 and 2 yards — and a 28-yard TD reception by Luke Bensching.
The Buckaroos finished with 363 of their yards on the ground, while Jack Davis passed for 120 yards and a score.
“You gotta go hats off to the offensive line,” Erik Davis said of the rushing success. “They did a great job of controlling their front seven. We used our speed to get to the edge. Our receivers did a great job of blocking.”
In fact, the coach pointed to the outside blocking by receivers as a vital key for Pendleton.
“Our kids are taking that to heart and really blocked well on the perimeter,” he said.
The defense, meanwhile, limited The Dalles to just 26 yards rushing and 153 total yards.
“They scored with about 20 seconds left before half, and then completed a long fade on the sidelines. Other than that I think we really controlled their offense,” Davis said.
Pendleton (6-1 overall, 3-0 SD5) and La Grande meet Oct. 21 with first place in the district on the line.
“Mental preparation,” Davis said was the key focal point for next week. “We came off the bus a little flat. We have to be ready from the first whistle.”
