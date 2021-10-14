PENDLETON — There’s nothing like a Friday night football game at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.
Pendleton returns to Special District 1 play Friday, Oct. 15, when Redmond comes to town.
“This is the biggest game on our calendar to this point,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “This game puts a stamp on where we can go the rest of the season. I think the kids understand how big this game is. I think this group will thrive in this environment. There is no quit.”
The Bucks, who lead the league with a 4-0 record (6-1 overall), are one game up on Redmond, Hood River Valley and Ridgeview, making the matchup that much more important.
“It’s a really big game for us this week,” Davis said. “It has a lot of implications for sure. They only have one loss, which keeps them in the title hunt. We have a goal of winning a league title. It should be a good football game.”
In last year’s makeshift season, the Panthers shut out the Bucks 28-0. Davis said he doesn’t think there will be a repeat of that.
“I know this has been circled on the calendar of a few kids who played last year,” Davis said. “I think our kids realize what’s in front of them. They run a high-tempo, no-huddle offense. We have talked about the opportunity to go and win a big conference game at home.”
To the Bucks advantage, they will have running back Payton Lambert back in action after missing two games with an ankle injury.
“To have him back is nice,” Davis said. “Great, actually. It gives us that extra weapon on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. With the emergence of (running back) Brock Mackey, it gives us tools to work with. I like where we sit right now where the roster is concerned.”
Quarterback Collin Primus will run the offense, running back/linebacker Kyle Liscom continues to give teams fits each week on both sides of the ball, and the big men have been winning the war in the trenches.
“Collin has done a great job,” Davis said. “He manages the game. You have to make sure you eliminate the little mistakes and get the ball to the right kid at the right time. He has a good demeanor in the huddle and the players trust him. He is confident and performs the duties of a quarterback. I’d love to have him at receiver catching balls, but right now, he’s where we need him.”
Defensively, Davis said the Bucks will have to eliminate the big plays that beat them last year.
“We have to get off to a good start,” Davis said. “We didn’t score a point against them last year. We have to come out and establish a physical dominance up front. You don’t score, you don’t win. We do have great team speed. If we are going to win this football game, we are going to have to exploit our team speed.”
There’s one more aspect that Davis said he feels gives his team an advantage.
“I like the way our kids compete,” he said. “Our kids truly care. If you come together as a unit and care about the outcome, you are going to be a good team. I think our leadership this year is better than we’ve had the last couple of years.”
