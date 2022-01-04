PENDLETON — Sometimes our friends can lead us down the wrong path. For Brielle Youncs, her best friend led her to the soccer field, and the Pendleton senior has reaped the rewards.
Youncs signed a letter of intent on Dec. 5, to play soccer at Blue Mountain Community College.
“I wanted to stay local,” said Youncs, who wants to major in elementary education. “I have a job at (Dutch Bros. Coffee) that I really like, and I’m a really big family person. I wanted to stay close to home. Jordan (Hillmick) has a good program for it being kind of brand new. I think the program at BMCC has a really good atmosphere.”
Hillmick is excited to add another local player to his roster. Blue Mountain also has players from Hermiston, Riverside and Irrigon.
“She is super athletic, just a raw athlete in general,” Hillmick said of Youncs. “She is very quick. I got to watch her develop over the past two years. It’s super exciting to pluck someone out of your own backyard.”
BMCC, which just finished its sixth season in the Northwest Athletic Conference, still is building its program. The pandemic wiped out one season, and this past fall, the Timberwolves played just 12 games.
“We are building the program little by little,” Hillmick said. “Brielle is a tireless worker, she wants pointers on what to work on. I love to see that. Even when things didn’t go her way, she got after it. She’s also an extremely nice person and a great student.”
Youncs, who also plays basketball and softball, had a void in her fall schedule. Pendleton soccer coach Kiana Rickman asked her if she played a fall sport. Her answer was no.
That’s when former Pendleton goalkeeper Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky stepped in.
“When I was choosing between cross-country and soccer, I wanted to run for purpose,” Youncs said. “Lindsey and I have been best friends since kindergarten. She got me into playing soccer. I played when I was really little, but I hadn’t played since grade school. I have no regrets.”
A defender, Youncs was part of the Bucks’ defense that limited opposing teams to an average 1.5 goals per game.
Youncs, who played left back, stopped two corner kick shots this season. She was named to the Intermountain Conference honorable mention team.
The Bucks posted their first 10-win season in school history, finishing with an 11-4-1 overall record, and 7-2-1 in IMC play. Pendleton won its first-ever state playoff game on Nov. 2, beating Thurston 2-1. The Bucks then lost to La Salle in the quarterfinals.
“This season was special,” Youncs said. “I don’t think a lot of people look at girls soccer being a top sport. We never had fans come to our games. When we had our home playoff game, there were so many people and it was so loud and a lot of fun. The team is so close, and I have made so many close friendships with them.”
A family of athletes
Youncs’ dad, Roger, was a standout football, basketball and track athlete at Weston-McEwen High School, while her mom, Jeanine, was a star basketball player at Pendleton High School.
“Basketball was her favorite sport,” Youncs said of her mom. “I have played basketball since I was little, and I do like it. I’ve been playing with the same girls since we were little. We’ve had a really, really tough preseason this year, but it’s making us better.”
Youncs, who is the catcher on the Pendleton softball team, was an honorable mention selection by the IMC coaches as a junior.
“I have played softball since I was little, and travel softball since I was in the third grade,” Youncs said. “I was kind of burned out. I really fell in love with soccer. I fell in love with our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.