PENDLETON — Brock Mackey has worked his way up the ranks on the Pendleton football team. This fall, he has spent time on the scout team, getting time in the secondary and reps out of the backfield.
The past three weeks, Mackey has seen a lot of varsity time against Putnam, Hood River and The Dalles, and he has made every yard count.
“I’m really happy for him,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said “He has waited his turn. He has run scout team and given us good looks with zero let down.”
Against Putnam, he ran for 30 yards and a touchdown. The following week against Hood River, the 5-foot-11, 155-pound junior chewed up 50 yards and scored two touchdowns.
On Sept. 30, against The Dalles, the Bucks were without tailback Payton Lambert (ankle). Mackey stepped in and ran for 111 yards and scored four touchdowns.
“I have never scored four touchdowns in a game before,” Mackey said. “That was exciting.”
It’s all part of being ready when an opportunity arises.
“We ask him to do a lot of stuff for us,” Davis said. “When he got thrust into a starting spot, he didn’t waver. He was ready. We are going to need him moving forward. If Payton needs another week, we know he’s ready. He started both sides of the ball. When you can start both sides, it builds your confidence.”
Mackey is ready to do whatever his team needs.
“I haven’t been in a starting position since my freshman year and JV,” Mackey said. “It’s nice to go out and show people what I can do. I’m not very big, but I do have speed. The line did a good job of flowing The Dalles off the line and giving us room to run.”
With his size, Mackey is not mowing over defenses, but instead using his speed.
“He is very fast,” Davis said. “He’s probably one of the top two or three fastest kids on our team. They aren’t running anywhere without the offensive line. They (offensive linemen) are undersized and some are inexperienced, but we’re still moving the ball.”
Lambert and Kyle Liscom have had the lion’s share of the work coming out of the backfield, but Davis is excited about the possibility of a three-headed monster.
“There was an issue if he could take the beating as a varsity tailback and have ball security,” Davis said. “He’s really taken care of the football. We are watching a tremendous growth in front of our eyes. He will be a force for us the next year and a half.”
Playing behind Lambert and Liscom, Mackey has learned what it takes to play at a higher level, and his efforts have shown that.
“It’s an unbelievable positive,” Davis said. “He was a question mark at the early part of the year. Right now, he could start on 75 percent of the 5A teams in the state. He’s behind a couple of pretty talented tailbacks. They also play on defense and to be able to give them rest is an absolute plus.”
Mackey is happy to get whatever playing time is given.
“I’m playing a lot more than I thought I would,” he said. “As good of athletes as they are, I knew I wouldn’t get much time. I’m not the biggest fan of defense, but it’s good to start slowly into that because I will be doing that next year.”
Mackey is part of a talented junior class that includes Lambert, Jackson Davis, Jack Lieuallen, Easton Corey, Dylan Abrahamson, Luke Bensching and Clayson Cooley, to name a few.
“He adds to the next class that has talent and we are watching how it develops,” Davis said. “We knew we had Payton and Jackson, and Brock adds depth at tailback and corner. I’m not looking past this year, but the future looks bright with this group.”
Mackey is soaking up as much as he can from his time on the field, and working with Lambert and Liscom.
“Next year, we will be losing a few good linemen, but a few kids will step up and do good things on the line,” Mackey said. “A lot of the skilled players will be getting more playing time. A lot of people don't get much playing time against some of these better teams because of the talent we have. Next season will be fun.”
Until then, Davis would like to see Mackey add a little weight to his frame.
“He still has a lot of growth potential,” Davis said. “He could carry about another 20 pounds. He’s one of the guys I need to continue to grow in the weight room.”
