PENDLETON — Tyasin Burns made people take notice when he played at the 1A level. When he arrived at 5A Pendleton, a whole new group of football fans got to see him work his magic on the field.
His talents did not go unnoticed. Burns was selected as a running back/defensive back for the South team for the Les Schwab Bowl on July 3 at Linfield University in McMinnville. Game time is 6 p.m.
Pendleton’s Erik Davis was chosen as an assistant coach for the South team.
“This is unexpected,” Burns said. “I didn’t think they were going to have a game.”
In a unique twist this year, the Les Schwab Bowl, which typically is for 6A and 5A players, has chosen a few select underclassmen to play in the game, as well as a few small-school players.
Heppner quarterback Jayden Wilson, who also is playing in the East-West Shrine All-Star Game in August, was named as a quarterback for the South team, along with junior Jakoby Moss of 6A Mountain View.
Davis, who also was an assistant coach in 2019, will be the South’s offensive coordinator.
“I thought this was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Davis said. “I’m excited to do it again. This is a great opportunity for Tyasin, and it is well deserved. He is going to be a defensive back and play special teams. He is a very good return specialist. He has the tools to do it all. He will be outside of his comfort zone, but he’ll be OK.”
Burns, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster, was a unanimous first-team selection by the Special District 1 coaches as a defensive back. He also earned second-team honors as a running back for the Bucks, who finished the season 4-2.
“I like offense better, but I play both sides of the ball,” Burns said. “I just have to do my part.”
Burns, who attends Nixyaawii Community School, where he also is a standout basketball player, will attend Eastern Washington University and has talked to the Eagles coaches about playing football.
The South and North rosters have changed in the past week, which is when Wilson was extended an offer to play.
“Some colleges don’t want their kids playing in this game,” Davis said. “I’m excited to work with him (Wilson). I know he is a pretty good player. I’m excited to see what he can do. A good 2A kid can translate to a high level. I don’t think the lights will be too bright.”
The 6-5, 200-pound Wilson, who will play college football at Linfield University, helped the Mustangs to a 5-0 record this spring. He threw for 562 yards and ran for 337.
As a junior, he led the Mustangs to the 2019 2A state title, throwing for 1,282 yards and 23 touchdowns, and running for 797 yards and 14 touchdowns.
He also earned first-team Blue Mountain Conference and all-state honors at quarterback and defensive back as a junior.
The 6-1, 185-pound Moss threw for 942 yards and 14 touchdowns this season for the Cougars, who finished with a 6-0 record.
Steeped in history
The Oregon Shrine Game was first played in 1948 at Multnomah Stadium. Now the Les Schwab Bowl, the event is playing its 73rd game.
Through 72 games, the series is even at 34-34 with four ties. The South beat the North 33-28 in 2019 to even the series.
With the 2020 game lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are anxious to get on the field and take control of the series.
Each team this year will have 40 players, and will spend a week at Linfield working with their teammates before the game.
Proceeds from the game will benefit the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association general scholarship fund, and all of Oregon’s 5A and 6A schools.
