PENDLETON — Olivia Corbett was all set to start college this fall at Blue Mountain Community College, but a fortuitous turn of events will have her starting classes this fall at Whitworth University in Spokane, where she will also play tennis.
“It was kind of random,” Corbett said. “ I was set on going to Blue Mountain. I went to a tennis tournament in Spokane at Whitworth and my dad contacted the coach and let her know I’d be playing there. She was out of town and sent her former coach. I had no idea he did that.”
Her father is Robb Corbett, Pendleton city manager.
Not long after the tournament, Whitworth coach Rachel Aldridge contacted Olivia Corbett.
“They came back and said they would like to have me play for them,” Corbett said. “It was just like July. I was behind on applications and getting things ready.”
Corbett decided to take Whitworth up on the offer.
“If I decided to go to BMCC, I would regret not taking the opportunity to play at Whitworth. What kind of tennis career could I have had? What opportunities am I missing? I would regret not taking the opportunity.”
BMCC does not have a tennis program, and waiting two years would push Corbett off the college radar.
“I would have been playing for fun at BMCC,” Corbett said. “The coach at Whitworth said having an athlete for four years is better than getting a player as a junior.”
Corbett played in the 5A state tennis tournament in May, placing fourth in singles.
“I haven’t heard of anyone (from Pendleton) who has made it that far,” she said. “It was like, I got there, I made it this far, and I was not coming home without first. It was incredible. Placing at all was awesome. I am really proud of myself. It was a great experience.”
Corbett also won the Intermountain Conference district singles title with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Naya Lewis of Redmond. She is the first district champion Pendleton coach Rocky Dillenburg had in his 18 years leading the team.
Corbett, who plans to major in business, said she is excited for the opportunity and to experience a new community.
“I’m going to have to get used to all the roundabouts in Spokane,” she said. “The campus is beautiful and all the people I have met have been welcoming. The quality of education at Whitworth is exceptional.”
School is right around the corner for Corbett, who checks into her residence hall Sept. 3, has a team meeting Sept. 6, and classes start Sept. 7.
“We have our first tournament on the final weekend of Round-Up,” she said.
In the midst of all the craziness, Corbett will finish fulfilling her responsibilities to the Pioneer Posse Rodeo Court.
“It has been so much fun,” she said. “The community service, meeting new people, and the luncheons have been a blast. I have not regretted it.”
