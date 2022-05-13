REDMOND — For the first time in 18 years, a Pendleton girls tennis player has earned a trip to state by winning a district title.
Senior Olivia Corbett beat Naya Lewis of Redmond, 6-1, 6-0 on Thursday, May 12 at the 5A District 4 Tournament to punch her ticket to the 5A state tournament May 20-21.
“Yesterday and today was the best I have seen her play,” longtime Pendleton coach Rocky Dillenburg said. “She played very well in the championship match.”
The top four individual players and top four doubles teams from district advance to state at the Portland Tennis Center. The championship matches will be Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton.
After playing her first three matches at Sam Johnson Park in Redmond, rain forced the finals to be moved indoors at Eagle Crest Resort.
“There was talk about staying another day, but calls were made to see if we could use the indoor courts,” Dillenburg said. “People were gracious enough to give up their court times to let us play.”
The indoor court had no viewing area, and only had room for coaches and parents.
Corbett (13-3) was ranked No. 3 going into the district behind Meredith Cooper of Crook County and Chloe Scherner of Redmond.
Corbett had a bye in the first round, then beat Liz Albin of Ridgeview 6-3, 6-0. Corbett finished the first day of competition with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over McKenna Crain of Redmond.
On Thursday, Corbett beat Scherner 7-5, 1-6, 10-8 to reach the finals.
Corbett had lost to Scherner and Lewis during the regular season.
In doubles, Pendleton’s Annie Bostwick and Emma Coleman fell one win shy of earning a trip to state.
They won their first match 6-3, 6-0 over Paulie Vega and Alexia Leos of The Dalles, then beat Hayden Faaborg and Poppy Mooney of Hood River Valley 6-2, 6-4.
In their third match of the day, Bostwick and Coleman fell to Dagne Harris and Yudith Gradilla of Redmond 6-0, 6-2.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.