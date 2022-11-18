PENDLETON — A lot of little boys grow up wanting to be cowboys, policemen or firemen, but Easton Corey always wanted to be a professional baseball player.
The Pendleton senior recently took a big step toward that goal, signing to play for Oregon State University.
“I’ve always been a die-hard (Oregon) Duck fan my whole life, and now I’m going to the Beavs,” Corey said. “The atmosphere and coaches are awesome. They know how to run a program.”
As impressed as Corey is with OSU, Beavers coach Mitch Canham is happy to have Corey in the fold.
“Easton is a big RHP from Pendleton High School,” Canham said in a press release. “A physical young man who can attack the zone with a 90-plus fastball. Easton is a competitive student-athlete who strives to get better each day. He’s easy to communicate with and a joy to be around, Easton will do everything he can to be a Beaver great.”
An honor student, Corey intends to study business at OSU. He would like to be a sports agent after his playing career.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Corey is an intimidating presence on the mound, but an elbow injury early in his junior season relegated him to designated hitter.
Corey had Tommy John surgery (the reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament of the elbow) in August and will miss his senior season with the Bucks.
“It’s hard, but in a sense, I have such a good community behind me, and my friends are there to help me,” Corey said. “I wouldn’t be as far as I am without them. I am a bit ahead of schedule with the rehab. I can’t do anything with my arm right now, so it’s just core, cardio and leg workouts. It will suck not being able to play this season.”
Corey verbally committed to OSU last spring before he got hurt, but conversations with the Beavers coaching staff went better than expected.
“Oregon State is a family,” Corey said. “We called them right after I got hurt, they said get better and we will have you next year.”
Last season, Corey pitched 7 ⅓ innings over two games, striking out 16 and posting an ERA of .955 before he got hurt.
He then turned his power to the plate, where he hit .275 with 22 hits, including seven doubles, one home run and 18 RBIs as a designated hitter.
He is a two-time Intermountain Conference selection as a designated hitter.
Even though he won’t be able to play this season, he will be at every practice and every game, offering encouragement and maybe a helpful hint or two.
“We have a really strong team this season,” he said. “We have 14 seniors who have played their whole lives and have played together. I have a strong feeling we could win it all.”
Corey said he will miss playing his senior season with Payton Lambert.
“Me and Payton, we both started when we were 9 years old playing on the Black Sox,” he said. “I have pushed him and he pushes me. It made us better athletes. He is such a good athlete. He can do everything. Just crazy to me.”
The two played together last winter on a Major League Baseball team out of Portland.
“We made a couple of trips to Arizona in the winter,” Corey said. “It was a lot of fun.”
