PENDLETON — Dan Logman of Pendleton has gone from chasing state records to setting world powerlifting records during the past two years.
Logman on March 18 bench pressed an impressive 749.7 pounds to set an International Powerlifting Association world record in the Masters 50-54, 308-pound class at the Shamrock Showdown at O’Malley’s Gym in Troutdale.
Logman credited his improvement the past two years to working with world record holder Ryan Kennelly.
Kennelly held the all-time world record in the assisted (aid of a bench shirt) bench press with a lift of 1,075 pounds from 2008-21.
“I totally credit my training with Ryan,” Logman said. “If not for that, none of this would have happened. I just kept going. I drove 145 miles round trip twice a week to bench. It’s a commitment. It’s about 30,000 miles, not to mention what I have spent on gas. I just love to do this. My wife (Vanessa) supports all of us doing this. I couldn’t do it without her support.”
The 749.5 pounds ranks sixth all-time in the bench press for someone 50-54 years old in the 308-pound class using a multi-ply shirt. Logman wore an F8 3-ply band bench shirt at the meet in Troutdale.
“Each Federation has its own world record,” Logman said of the sixth-best lift. This is the IPA record. Two years ago, I competed in single ply, now I’m in a different division in multi-ply.”
While 749.7 pounds is impressive, his accomplishment was done with a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder. He was injured in August 2022. He had surgery March 28 to fix the damage.
“I told the doctor what I was going to do,” Logman said. “He didn’t like it, but us meatheads are a little crazy.”
Logman set a world record in his division on Nov. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles with a bench of 705.6. On March 18, he benched 716.6 for another record, then broke that with his third lift of 749.7.
Logman isn’t the only world record holder in his house. His three sons are following in his footsteps by piling the plates on the bar, and have had great success.
Christopher, 17, who is a junior at Pendleton High School, holds the IPA world bench press record for the 14-15, 275-pound teen division at 259.1 pounds, set Nov. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. He also deadlifted 413 pounds (not a record), and his combined push-pull total of 672.5 is a world record.
Christopher also holds the Oregon state record in bench press in the 16-17, 308-pound teen division at 336.3 pounds, and the state deadlift record of 457.5. Both were set March 18, in Troutdale.
Logman’s 12-year-old twins, Craig and Curtis, who are in the sixth grade at Sunridge Middle School, are lifting monsters in their own right.
Craig, who competes in the 13U, 220-pound youth division, had a squat of 248.1 pounds, and a bench press of 121.3 and a deadlift of 253.6 for a three-lift total of 622.9.
Curtis, who competes in the 13U, 198-pound youth division, had a squat of 248.1, a bench of 115.8, and a deadlift of 259.1. His total also was 622.9.
The three lifts and three-lift totals are all IPA world records for Craig and Curtis, in their respective divisions. The records for both were set March 18, in Troutdale.
“I have had them lifting for just over a year,” Logman said of the twins. “Troutdale was their third meet since June. Not sure a lot of families can say they have four world record holders under one roof.”
