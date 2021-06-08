PENDLETON — Pendleton High School’s Rhythmic Mode dance team has been highly successful over the years, and the dancers did not let COVID-19 get in their way of keeping the program ranked as one of the best in the state.
Five dancers — Elissa Franks, Cortney Herrera, Abi McFetridge, Kirsten Mendel and Lily Volger — earned all-state honors, and the team earned a superior rating when it performed in front of a panel of judges on May 8.
“Five of 11, that is really impressive,” said Pendleton dance coach Debbie Kishpaugh, who had seven dancers compete. “It’s never been done before. To think if they would have auditioned in person. Your personality shows better without a mask and in person.”
Despite the challenges, Volger, a team captain, appreciated the opportunity to compete.
“I am ecstatic to have been honored by becoming a member of the 2021 All-State team, and to do so with four of the girls I grew up dancing with was an even bigger excitement,” Volger said in a statement to the Oregon School Activities Association. “I am so grateful for this opportunity to be recognized, along with so many other members of my Rhythmic Mode family, on the 5A All-State team.”
Each of the 102 senior dancers who submitted auditions had to learn a specific routine, then tape their performance. Even though they performed solo, and had to tape their own performance, each dancer had to wear a mask.
“That was incredibly hard on them,” said Kishpaugh, who has directed the Pendleton program for 35 years. “They had to either do it outside, in the garage, the living room or their bedroom, but we used my dance studio. My girls truly did have an advantage because we could use my studio. They went one at a time. They had a small advantage. Only thing I did was give them the key and let them in.”
Since they had time to perfect their performance, the dancers would send their videos to Kishpaugh for critique.
“They kept on sending me videos and I would tell them what could be better. It was super stressful on them.”
Once the videos were to their liking, the dancers sent them off to the Dance Drill Coaches Association, which spent weeks going through the auditions. The judges only knew the dancers by name. They were not allowed to say which school they were from.
“A lot of credit goes to the judges association,” Kishpaugh said. “If they wouldn’t have been willing to do this, there would have been no state this year.”
During a normal year, dancers throughout the state would have convened at one school and performed in a group of four (only one per school in the group). From there, judges might ask a select group of dancers to perform again.
“Your showmanship, your entire body, is telling your story,” Kishpaugh said. “I have been preaching that since they were little. Use those arms, use those hips. All of these kids but one I have had since they were 3-5 years old.”
For the team competition, a group of judges traveled to schools to watch teams compete.
“Only one other 5A team got a superior rating, and there were only five (teams) in the state that got a superior rating,” Kishpaugh said. “I really, really applaud the judges association. They traveled around the state, came to watch our state routine, then they went to the next school. We actually got to be at the school gym, and we got to have 200 spectators. That was a really big deal.”
While COVID-19 altered the sports scene throughout the country, Rhythmic Mode was fortunate to be able to compete in Nampa earlier this year.
“We were in the Civic Center and you performed by yourself,” Kishpaugh said. “Eighty percent of the teams were from Idaho, only one from Oregon and two from Washington. There were about 635 dance numbers from kindergarten through high school, and every genre there is.”
Pendleton’s jazz performance ranked second.
“With what little we had to work with, we did exceptional,” Kishpaugh said. “The only problem was that no one got to see it.”
Rhythmic Mode has won nine state titles since 2001, and could have added two more if not for COVID-19.
“We got as much that was possible,” Kishpaugh said. “You can’t compare this to any other year. What was possible, we nabbed up what we could.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.