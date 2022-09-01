Jackson Davis
Pendleton quarterback Jack Davis throws the ball during a preseason practice on Aug. 16, 2022. Knee injuries sidelined the senior for most of high school.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — It's been nearly 18 months since Jack Davis played a down on the football field. Two devastating knee injuries, that included surgeries, sidelined the Pendleton quarterback for most of his high school career.

"It has been rough," Davis said. "I got hurt my freshman year in Week 4, and got hurt my sophomore year in practice before the Baker game."

