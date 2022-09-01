PENDLETON — It's been nearly 18 months since Jack Davis played a down on the football field. Two devastating knee injuries, that included surgeries, sidelined the Pendleton quarterback for most of his high school career.
"It has been rough," Davis said. "I got hurt my freshman year in Week 4, and got hurt my sophomore year in practice before the Baker game."
Pendleton coach Erik Davis, who is Jack's dad, said injuries are a part of the game, but that doesn't lessen the pain.
"To have two pretty catastrophic injuries back to back, and in the middle of a pandemic didn't help," coach Davis said. "It shows a lot of character by Jack to come back and be a leader on the field. It's a pleasure and a blessing to have him back. He chose to fill his tank instead of breaking his tank."
The injury Davis' freshman year was an anterior cruciate ligament avulsion fracture in his right knee. He had surgery and was ready for his sophomore year, which was played in the spring and shortened by the pandemic.
His second injury was an ACL tear and a meniscus tear in his right knee, which required surgery and lengthy rehabilitation. He missed his entire junior year of athletics, which included baseball.
"The first one, the recovery was four to six months, just waiting for the bone to heal back up," Davis said. "The second one set me back about nine months. I got back pretty quick in recovery. That was the goal, for sure, to get back in seven or eight months to play my junior season, but if I got hurt, I wouldn't have a senior season. Why risk it?"
Now, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound senior is ready to lead the Bucks as they enter a new division at the 4A level.
"It has been tough for sure," Davis said. "I want to do what I love and get on the field. As long as I'm there to support the boys, it is what it is. For as long as I have been gone, I made sure I was throwing the ball, keeping my nose in the playbook and not having any setbacks."
Coach Davis said he's excited to see his son back on the field.
"To see him on the sidelines and to know how mentally hard that was, and now to have that opportunity to come back and play is rewarding," he said. "To be healthy for his senior year, as his dad I know it is good for his mental health and happiness. As a coach, he comes back and offers us a good option at quarterback."
Ready for action
Davis is champing at the bit to get on the field Friday, Sept. 2, at Caldera. The Bucks have a pretty stiff preseason schedule before they begin Special District 5 play on Sept. 30 against Madras.
Davis has been sharing reps with Pilot Rock transfer Jace Otteson, which Davis said has made him a better player.
"I love the competition," Davis said. "It pushes me to be the best version of myself. Jace is a great athlete and is right there with me. It's great to have him there. He will be getting reps at wide receiver and linebacker. He has a great arm. He is newer to the program and is learning the playbook. He will be great next year, for sure."
While most of the players on Pendleton's roster play both ways, coach Davis is keeping his quarterback on the offensive side of the ball.
"We have enough guys that I don't have to worry about it (playing both ways)," Jack said. "I trust my dudes. We have good enough depth, and that keeps me out of harm's way of getting hurt again."
Though he is the coach's son, Jack said that doesn't get him any special favors.
"It is not as easy as people think," Jack said. "People think, 'Oh, he's the coach's kid so he gets what he wants.' Not even. He is harder on me. He doesn't give me anything, I have to earn it."
That includes time at home, where the two put their football minds to work.
"We sit late at night, talking about plays, formations and reading defenses," Jack said. "My brother (Blake, a receiver at Eastern Oregon University) plays college football, my dad has a high football IQ and it's good to have that passed on to me."
Davis also has benefited from having former Pendleton quarterback Kai Quinn, who had a stellar career at EOU, volunteering at practices.
"He has been at almost every practice and helps me with my reads," Davis said. "He has been through the same offense and more. He did fantastic at Eastern. His football IQ is one in a million. It's insane."
On the field, the Bucks are every bit as good as they were in 2018 when they reached the 5A semifinals, with experience and depth in the secondary, size and veteran leadership on the line, and team speed.
"Coach said this is the fastest we have been since he's been here," Jack said. "Our left tackle (Nathan Neveau) is unique. He'll be really good. He's fast, he's super strong and a good person to have blocking my blind side. Andrew Demianew (center) the nicest kid you will ever meet. He wouldn't kill a fly, but on the field he is a different human. He hits harder than anyone on the field. He will pancake kids twice his size. I'm extremely grateful for my linemen."
Through camp and summer workouts, Davis said the team has come together as a team and a family, which will be key throughout the season.
"That connection is the biggest part," Davis said. "Our goal is to make history. We've never made it to the finals. We've got to take it one game at a time. We can't skip forward or lose a game because of silly mistakes. If we play to the best of our ability, we will be tough to beat."
While his knee is ready to go, coach Davis said now it's a matter of keeping Jack's emotions in check.
"I think it's exciting for him to run out of the tunnel on Friday night leading his buddies," he said. "I can only imagine what is going through his head. As a coach, I have to help him manage that."
