LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University football coach Tim Camp was disappointed in the spring of 2019 when Pendleton High School receiver Blake Davis chose to play at Western Oregon University.
The Mounties coach is all smiles now. Davis transferred from Western Oregon University to EOU at the start of winter quarter.
“He should have never gone,” Camp said. “He is a pretty special kid. I’ve been watching him over the years and he has been impressive. It’s good for him to get a clean slate. He has a good work ethic, and we are building his strength levels. He is not afraid of hard work. That is the true sign of a Mountie.”
Davis has three seasons of eligibility to give the Mounties, and he’s excited to get started.
“I loved Western,” Davis said. “It was a great place. It made me a better football player, and a smarter football player. It prepared me for what’s ahead, but I wanted to maximize my playing career. I like coach Camp and what he has going on here. He is a personable coach and he cares for his players off the field. They like what I can do. I bought in and I'm ready to go.”
When he was in high school, Davis was one of the top wide receivers in Oregon. At WOU, he played special teams.
“It was only my first year of eligibility, and I played special teams and I loved it,” Davis said. “My best friend Andre Martinez (from Lake Oswego) and I both played a lot of special teams. We were headed into another year of being twos. We were ready to find another place to ball out.”
Martinez also has joined the Mounties for the upcoming season. He and Davis were part of Western’s 2019 GNAC championship team.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Davis is excited to get back to his natural position.
“I haven’t played receiver since the semifinals my senior year,” Davis said. “I still remember how to play the position. Don’t you worry about that.”
Camp said his plans for Davis include wide receiver, but also would like to use him on special teams.
“The situation here is you have to prove yourself,” Camp said. “He will play wideout and we will use him to bolster the special teams game. I want to get him stronger before the spring. You have to block or you will not catch the rock.”
Camp also made it clear that everyone tows the line — at all times.
“Here, you are going to get held accountable daily and carry the standard daily in the classroom, in the community and as a Mountie,” Camp said. “That’s good for him. The first couple of weeks I was on him daily.”
Davis, who is majoring in business and marketing, said he is ready to get the season started, and seeing his family more often.
“I’m really enjoying it and looking forward to putting the pads on and getting going,” he said. “We have begun lifting and conditioning, and learning the playbook. And, I will get to see dad (Erik) all the time, whether he likes it or not.”
