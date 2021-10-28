SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. — A few years have passed since Dillon George was teeing off for the Pendleton High School golf team, but the 2015 graduate hasn’t lost his touch.
George won the men’s division at the Native American Open on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24, shooting a 150 over 36 holes on two courses. The second-place finisher shot a 159.
“I play in quite a few Native American Opens,” George said. “I have won a few of them before, but this was the first one in New Mexico. It has been a lot of fun. A lot of Native American cultures can find common ground even though we don’t share the same tribe. We do have common traditions and beliefs.”
George, a member of the Confederate Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, won a gold medal and prize money for his efforts.
George shot a 71 during the first round at Twin Warriors Golf Club, and a 79 during the final round Oct. 24 at the Santa Ana Golf Club.
“The second day, that course played pretty tough,” George said. “The winds were up and the pins were in some tough locations. It was the first time I had played that course and I was a little hesitant on some of the tee shots.”
Out of high school, George, 24, played two years of golf for Walla Walla Community College, then he headed to Arizona State University, where in May he earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
George did not play golf at ASU, but he said, “I still play quite a bit of golf, especially back here” and enters amateur tournaments.
He was entered in a tournament at Wildhorse Golf Course in September that his parents Gary and Kelly George hosted, but tightness in his back forced him to withdraw.
“I was happy to get out there,” George said of the New Mexico tournament. “I spent a lot of time rehabbing my back and stretching. I think the next tournament is in early February in Southern California.”
Until then, George has his hands full as an assistant coach for the Pendleton High School girls soccer team. He also plans to return to Arizona in hopes of finding a job.
Dillon was a three-sport athlete for the Bucks, playing golf, soccer and basketball.
In golf, he went to state his sophomore, junior and senior years. His junior year, he tied for 28th with a 164.
The Bucks went to state his senior year in basketball. They went 0-2, but played a thrilling consolation-round game.
“The second game we played went four overtimes,” he said. “That was crazy.”
Pendleton lost that game to Churchill 67-64.
In 2015, he was awarded the Damon Flagg Memorial Award and Scholarship.
This award and scholarship is presented to the Pendleton High School graduating senior who has dedicated himself to basketball, academics and community service throughout his four years of high school.
