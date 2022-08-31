PENDLETON — One of the top female golfers to ever come out of Pendleton High School will tee off at the Epson Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic this weekend.
Haley Greb, a 2017 Pendleton grad, was extended a sponsorship exemption to play in the tournament Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Wildhorse Golf Course.
"I'm so excited for the opportunity, and now I'm here," Greb said. "It's great to be in front of all the locals. It was definitely not a big thought process. I had school, but I made that work around it. If you know someone (in the tournament), you might be a little more interested. It's really cool that Wildhorse is able to do this. I hope people come out and support it."
The $200,000 tournament is the 17th stop on the Epson Tour. The winner's share is $30,000.
Greb, who won the 2017 5A individual state title, finished fifth as a freshman, third as a sophomore, and finished tied for second as a junior.
She then went on to play at Colorado State University and transferred to the University of Tulsa for her final three years. She is finishing up her masters in business administration.
All 132 players will be on the course Sept. 2 and 3, with the top 60 (plus ties) advancing to the final round Sept. 4.
Play begins at 7 a.m. Sept. 2, with the second wave of players at 11:50 a.m. Admission for fans is $5 per day.
"My goal is to be playing on Sunday," Greb said. "These players are some of the best in the world, but if I play well, you never know. I feel like my game is in a good place."
Epson Tour players have been in Pendleton since Aug. 29, playing the course and trying to get a feel for the greens.
"It's Monday and the tournament doesn't start until Friday," Greb said. "You can tell it's their whole lifestyle and career. I know some of the players, but I haven't seen them in a while."
Knowledge of the course is where Greb may have an advantage. Wildhorse is Pendleton High School's main course, and Greb has played there most of her career.
"I think it's a huge advantage to come back to your home course," Greb said. "I know the course. It's a big event and the course is in really good shape. I am comfortable out there, which is key. It will be good."
Greb, 23, has spent most of the summer in Utah playing golf and working at a golf course.
"I will finish my masters in December, and my goal is to turn professional next fall," she said. "I will go back to Tulsa and work on my game. I will go to Q-school next fall and try to make it through there and get a tour schedule set."
Stage one of qualifying school begins in August 2023 at Mission Hills Country Club in Palm Springs.
Greb was in Pendleton early in the week to help with the youths golf clinic Aug. 29 and 30 at Birch Creek and Wildhorse, along with other tournament players.
Also earning a sponsor exemption was Therese Warner of Kennewick, who played high school golf at Southridge, then went on to play at University of Arizona for two years. She recently turned pro and competes on the East Coast Women's Pro Golf Tour.
She won the Lake Jovita Women's Championship in Dade City, Florida, in March.
"I was catching up with her today," Greb said. "She was telling me about her transition to pro golf. She said she is enjoying it a lot more than college."
