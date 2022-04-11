PENDLETON — College volleyball didn’t look too promising for Daisy Jenness after she missed her senior year at Pendleton High School.
The 5-foot-11 middle/outside hitter tore her ACL on June 17, 2021, during the third quarter of a basketball game against Redmond and did not return.
She had surgery, went through months of rehab, and was able to play the last few games of her senior year of basketball.
“At first I didn’t think I would be able to play college sports and I kind of lost myself for a bit,” Jenness said. “I was determined to get back for basketball season. I think I played five games. The doctor said I wouldn’t be able to come back for basketball, but I got to. I was excited to be back.”
College sports are now a reality for Jenness, who recently signed to play volleyball for Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania.
“They found me through a recruiting app I have,” Jenness said. “The head coach (Tyler North) reached out to me. I did a lot of research when I got his text.”
Jenness made a visit to the campus in December. It felt like home, she said, minus the Pendleton Round-Up.
“It was really nice, but it was cold,” Jenness said. “It was really pretty. I am going so far away to go to a town just like Pendleton.”
Thiel College is a private liberal arts school with an enrollment of about 800 students in the heart of scenic northwest Pennsylvania. Volleyball is one of its 25 NCAA Division III varsity and club sports.
The Tomcats play in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, where they lost in the championship quarterfinals last fall. They finished 11-7 in PAC play and 11-19 overall.
“I liked the idea of going to a small school,” said Jenness, who plans to major in biology and minor in journalism or Spanish. “It seemed like a good place to start. I got to go to an open gym to watch the team play. I was still hurt at the time.”
While Jenness played mostly middle for the Bucks, she also has played outside hitter, a position she plays for her club team Eastern Heat 18U.
“I’m playing outside for my club team, and I think he (North) wants me to play outside too. I like outside a lot better.”
A three-sport star
Jenness also is a talented basketball and softball player, but volleyball always has been her favorite.
“I think volleyball has been my favorite since I’ve been in high school,” she said. “I wanted to play in college. It will be sad not to play basketball and softball. Going to a school like Pendleton lets you be able to try different things. You can play multiple sports and not have to pick one or another.”
Jenness was named a second-team Intermountain Conference middle her sophomore and junior volleyball seasons.
“She wanted to pursue volleyball and she made it happen,” said former Pendleton volleyball coach Amanda Lapp, who stepped down after last season. “She’s put in a lot of hard work coming back from her injury, but she’s ready to dive in.”
Despite missing the last three games of her junior basketball season, Jenness earned first-team Intermountain Conference honors.
This spring, she’s playing her fourth year of softball for the Bucks, who are 8-1 to start the season. Jenness is hitting .346 with two doubles, one triple, one home run and seven RBIs.
“I’m really liking it this year,” said Jenness, who plays center field. “We have a pretty good team.”
