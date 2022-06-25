PENDLETON — The first time Georgia Lieuallen rounded the barrels at the Green Mile, she was 11 years old.
The Pendleton High school student will be making her fifth run at the event June 25-26 at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.
“It’s really fun,” she said. “There are a lot of hometown friends there.”
The 10th annual Green Mile will have practice runs on Saturday, with the main event at 9 a.m. Sunday. The event is free to the public.
“It’s fan and contestant favorite in our arena,” Pendleton Round-Up Vice President Nick Sirovatka said. “We want people to experience that.”
The event has 119 contestants and 137 horses entered. Some riders enter more than one horse.
“This year, with the price of fuel, we are not seeing folks come from all over,” Sirovatka said. “We have people coming from California, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah and Missouri. Last year, we had 214 horses in the draw.”
The Pendleton Round-Up queen and court will be on hand Saturday and want to run the course, according to Sirovatka.
Lieuallen said she will take her horse Capri through the course on Saturday so she knows what’s happening.
“The course is a lot bigger than other patterns, about twice the size,” Lieuallen said. “If they are not in shape, it could stress them. Mine hasn’t run it before, but she’s in shape.”
The standard barrel racing pattern is 90 feet between the first two barrels, and 105 feet from the second to third barrel.
The Green Mile stretches the course out just a bit more.
It’s 60 feet from the start to the first barrel, and it's 288 feet between barrels. Once the horse and rider round the last barrel, it’s another 288 feet to the finish line.
For reference, the size of a sheet of ice for hockey is 200 feet long and 85 feet wide.
Lieuallen got her love of rodeo and competition from her parents Shana and Shawn.
“She did breakaway, team roping and barrels,” Lieuallen said of her mom. “She competed at the Pendleton Round-Up. She doesn’t rodeo too much any more.”
Lieuallen, who finished second at state in barrel racing and third in pole bending, will be going to the National High School Finals Rodeo from July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyoming.
She will ride her horse Sonic at nationals.
“I am resting up my good horse (Sonic) for nationals,” Lieuallen said. I ran her at the Oregon State Finals and she did really well.”
