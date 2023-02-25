Jack award.jpg

Pendleton's Jack Lieuallen, left, accepts the Tyrone S. Woods trophy on Friday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

 Trevor Hancock/Contributed Photo

PORTLAND — When Jack Lieuallen injured his knee in the state quarterfinals last year, he didn’t know if he’d be able to wrestle again.

A year later, the Pendleton senior placed third at 152 pounds Friday, Feb. 24, at the 4A state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

