PORTLAND — When Jack Lieuallen injured his knee in the state quarterfinals last year, he didn’t know if he’d be able to wrestle again.
A year later, the Pendleton senior placed third at 152 pounds Friday, Feb. 24, at the 4A state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
“To see him come back and get third after all he’s been through shows his character,” Pendleton coach Trevor Hancock said of Lieuallen.
Lieuallen also won the Tyrone S. Woods trophy, which includes a $2,500 scholarship. The award is based on academic, community service and wrestling achievements. He is the second Pendleton wrestler to win the award. The other was Kurt Liscom.
Lieuallen opened the tournament with an 18-second pin of Gradin Fairbanks of Philomath, then dropped a 7-0 match to No. 1 seed Gavin Sandoval of Crook County.
Lieuallen fought his way back through the consolation bracket, winning three matches to reach the third-place match against Jonathan Calvert of Marshfield.
Against Calvert, Lieuallen took a 4-0 lead in the second round with a reversal and a 2-point near fall. In the third, he earned a point off of a stalling call on Calvert, then had a late takedown.
Lieuallen was the only Pendleton wrestler to reach the podium. Freshman Cole Roy (126), who lost his first match, rebounded with two consolation wins before falling short of a placing match.
Also for the Bucks, Owen Golter (132), Aidan Perkins (170), Miles Kennedy (182) and Nathan Neveau (285) went 1-2. Vance Nelson (138) was 0-2.
“I was really proud of the way the kids competed,” Hancock said. “Cole was one match from placing. Owen battled very tough in a loaded weight class. Aidan Perkins wrestled tough, and that was fun to see. Miles came up short in his first match, and Nathan was in the mix of it. For a lot of them, it was their first state tournament. They left it all out there.
La Grande cruised to its third consecutive 4A team title, scoring 299 points. Sweet Home (253.5) was a distant second, while Pendleton was 14th with 37 points.
2A/1A boys
Echo/Stanfield junior Keegin Chitty earned a spot on the podium at 132 pounds after pinning No. 2 seed Jacob Whittles of Nestucca in 2:46 in the third-place match.
Chitty lost his quarterfinal match, then battled back with three consecutive pins to reach the placing match.
Also for Echo, Isaiah Lemmon went 0-2 at 160 pounds.
Heppner sophomore Jaime Cavan, who made it to the semifinals at 195, placed fourth for the Mustangs after dropping the third-place match 9-5 to No. 2 seed Malachi Hansen of Central Linn.
Cavan pinned his first two opponents to reach the semifinals, where he was pinned by No. 1 seed Ash Blomstrom of Toledo in 1:18. Caven then pinned Clancy Rutledge of Culver in 3:40 to reach the placing match.
Also for Heppner, Cade Cunningham reached the quarterfinals at 220 before being pinned by eventual champion Logan Clayburn of Myrtle Point in 57 seconds. Cunningham won two consolation matches, but fell one win shy of the third/fourth-place match.
At 138, sophomore Zach Brown reached the semifinals, where he lost a 6-3 match to Nic Kaufman of Toledo. In the consolation round, Brown lost the match that would have had him wrestling for a medal.
Also at 138, senior Saul Lopez finished 0-2.
For Irrigon, freshman Preston Slawson finished 2-2 at 113, falling one win shy of a placing match. Freshman Emilio Romero was 0-2 at 152, and junior Austin Wells was 1-2 at 220.
Illinois Valley slipped past favorite Culver for the 2A/1A team title, rolling up 154 points. Culver had 149.5. Heppner finished 15th with 25 points, while Echo/Stanfield (18) was 20th and Irrigon (9) 24th.
3A boys
For the first time in 14 years, Umatilla fielded a wrestling team. The Vikings celebrated with a sixth-place finish by senior Jose Medina at 285 pounds.
Medina lost his first match to No. 1 seed Maddox Griggs of Sutherlin, then battled back in the consolation side of the bracket with a pin and a 5-3 decision. He lost the match that would have put him in the third/fourth-place match.
He dropped into the fifth-place match, where he was once again pinned by Griggs.
The last time a Umatilla wrestler placed at state was 2008, when Elvis Munoz finished fifth at 285.
Also for the Vikings, Justus Zamudio and Luis Campos-Mendoza went 0-2 at 220.
McLoughlin’s Cooper Yensen finished fourth at 132 after getting pinned by Hunter Petterson of Siuslaw in 5:21 in the third-place match. Yensen lost his first match, then won three consecutive loser-out matches to wrestle for a medal.
Riverside’s Omar Jimenez (285), Aiden Murillo (138), Joel Alvarez (160) and Cameron Wiltberger (195) all went 0-2.
La Pine ran away with the 3A team title, amassing 195 points. Burns was second with 175.5, while McLoughlin (17) was 22nd, Umatilla (8) 27th and Riverside 33rd with zero points.
4A/3A/2A/1A girls
Top-ranked Stephanie Romero of Irrigon faltered in the semifinals, but rallied to finish third at 235 pounds.
Romero won her first match, pinning Mariana Velasquez of Marshfield in 42 seconds, then got pinned by Ashlyn Dennis of Madras in the semifinals.
Romero worked her way back to wrestle in the third-place match where she pinned Velasquez in 1:49.
Also at 235, Irrigon’s Chloe Wilson-Claassen pinned her first opponent, then got pinned by Breanna Meed of North Valley in 37 seconds in the semifinals.
Wilson-Claassen then got pinned in 21 seconds in a match that would have put her in the third-place match against Romero.
Also for the Knights, Brittanie Ely (145), who replaced a wrestler who could not compete, finished 1-2. She lost her first match, then pinned Lilly Collins of Baker in 4:56 in her first consolation match. She got pinned in her final match.
La Pine won the team title with 77 points, with Baker and Sweet Home tying for second with 71. Irrigon was 15th with 23 points.
