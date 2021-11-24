Pendleton linebacker Kyle Liscom (21) brings down The Dalles running back Riis La Roux (20) Sept. 30, 2021, during a 70-6 win over The Dalles Riverhawks at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Liscom was named Defensive Player of the Year for the Northwest Oregon Conference East for the second year in a row.
PENDLETON — For the second year in a row, Pendleton’s Kyle Liscom was named Defensive Player of the Year for the Northwest Oregon Conference East.
The senior linebacker was key in helping the Bucks limit opponents to 10.9 points a game.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Liscom finished the season with 104 tackles, leading all 5A players around the state.
Liscom also was a first-team running back, rolling up 477 yards on 52 carries for six touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bucks, who won the conference title with a 7-0 record, finished the season with a 9-2 overall record. They lost in the first round of the 5A state playoffs to the Dallas Dragons 7-6.
In total, Pendleton had 15 players selected to the all-conference team — including five to the first team. The Bucks’ Erik Davis was named Coach of the Year.
Hood River Valley quarterback Trenton Hughes was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Ridgeview’s Joe Martin was selected as the Lineman of the Year.
Joining Liscom on the first team were running back Payton Lambert,
offensive and defensive lineman Jacob Griffin, safety Luke Bensching and cornerback Gabe Browning.
Lambert led the Bucks’ ground game with 630 yards on 115 carries, and scored 12 touchdowns. He also had 10 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns.
Browning had five interceptions, which led all 5A players, and Bensching had 35 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.
Second-team honors went to sophomore Ben Jennings as a cornerback, punter and kicker; Lambert as a linebacker; defensive linemen Easton Corey and Aiden Gunter; and offensive lineman Andrew Demianew.
Senior quarterback Collin Primus led the honorable mention selections. He was joined by running back Brock Mackey, Bensching at wide receiver, Adam Thorne on the offensive line, Patrick Simpson and Nathan Neveau on the defensive line, linebacker Dylan Abrahamson, and Browning as a return man.
