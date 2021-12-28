PENDLETON — The honors keep rolling in for the Pendleton football team.
The Bucks had three players named to the 5A all-state football team, with senior linebacker Kyle Liscom named Defensive Player of the Year.
Liscom, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year for the Northwest Oregon Conference East, is the first Pendleton player in recent memory to win an all-state player of the year honor.
“It’s very exciting for a real special kid,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “I was shocked, but his play speaks for itself. For Kyle to be Defensive Player of the Year, and we lost in the first round, is a little unprecedented. It’s really hard if you don’t make it deep in the playoffs, the other coaches don’t get a chance to see them play.”
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Liscom finished the season with 104 tackles, leading all 5A players around the state.
“You can never replace a kid like Kyle,” Davis said.
Joining Liscom on the all-state team are senior lineman Jacob Griffin and senior defensive back Gabe Browning.
The 5-11, 160-pound Browning, who had five interceptions to lead all 5A players, was named to the second team.
“Gabe was one of the top two in the state in interceptions,” Davis said. “That’s nice coming from an eastern Oregon school where you don’t get much recognition.”
Griffin, an undersized lineman at 6-1, 265, was named to the second team on both sides of the ball.
“I thought that was neat to get named on both sides of the ball at the state level,” Davis said. “It’s satisfying and well deserved. That proved he was our rock on the offensive and defensive lines.”
The Bucks, who won the conference title with a 7-0 record, finished the season with a 9-2 overall record. They lost in the first round of the 5A state playoffs to the Dallas Dragons 7-6.
5A girls all-state soccer
Pendleton senior Reilly Lovercheck was named to the all-state first team, and the Bucks’ Kiana Rickman was named Coach of the Year.
Lovercheck, the Intermountain Conference Player of the Year, had team-high 12 goals in conference play, along with three assists.
“It’s really cool,” Lovercheck said. “It’s really awesome. In the summer, it was sort of a goal of mine to be something all-state. During the season, I completely forgot about it. It was such a surprise. I could not have done it without my teammates.”
Pendleton posted its first 10-win season in school history, finishing with an 11-4-1 overall record, and 7-2-1 in IMC play. The Bucks won their first-ever state playoff game on Nov. 2, beating Thurston 2-1. They then lost to La Salle in the quarterfinals.
Wilsonville senior Lindsey Antonson was named Player of the Year.
4A boys all-state soccer
McLoughlin sophomore Angel Castillo and senior Daniel Flores were named to the all-state team after leading the Pioneers to the state quarterfinals.
Castillo, who was named the Greater Oregon League Player of the Year, was named to the first team. Castillo scored 26 goals and had 12 assists for the Pioneers.
Flores, a senior, was named to the second team.
The Pioneers won the GOL regular-season title with a 5-0-1 record, and were 11-3-1 overall.
They beat Cottage Grove 2-0 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs, then lost in the quarterfinals 1-0 to eventual state champion Philomath.
Mark Grimmer of Philomath was named Player of the Year, while David Ellis of Philomath was the Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.