PORTLAND — The Pendleton boys and girls golf teams competed in the Class 5A District 1 regional tournament May 9-10 at Heron Lakes Golf Club, and it turned out to be a pretty special event for Bucks junior Zach McLeod, who qualified for the OSAA state tournament May 16-17 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
The Pendleton boys, guided by third-year Coach Marc Sokoloski, included just McLeod and teammate Mason Morioka, who were the only players to qualify for the regional tourney.
“Zach played really well on Monday with an 81 and then he had an 87 today, which was just enough to keep it together and advance to state,” Sokoloski said. “Mason shot well Monday, but then the wheels came off a little bit and he shot a higher score Tuesday, but it was a much tougher course.”
The 18-hole course the teams competed on Monday was the Greenback, and Tuesday’s round was on the Big Blue Course.
“I'm super excited for Zach, especially after the two COVID shortened seasons the last two years, when they didn't get to play much and there weren't any official OSAA tournaments,” Sokoloski said. "He's worked really hard on his game and he's peaking at the right time, so I'm really happy for him."
McLead shot an 81 on Monday including a birdie on the ninth hole, followed by an 87 on Tuesday for a total of 168, tying him for eighth place overall with Dax Sword of Wilsonville.
"I feel good, I'm excited and I feel relieved that I've made it to state," said McLeod, who qualified for state for the first time. "On Monday I just kind of relaxed and played golf. Today (Tuesday) the pressure was on, it was very stressful and I got down on myself a couple of times. It's going to be fun playing at the state tournament and it fulfills the expectations that I had at the beginning of the season, so I'm pretty happy."
Morioka, a freshman, shot a 90 on Monday, but things didn't go his way Tuesday as he carded a 127, for a total of 217.
The Pendleton girls team of senior Allison Galloway, junior Abby Thorne, sophomore Anika Urbina and freshman Kori Sirovatka posted a two-day score of 932 for seventh place in the seven-team event. Only the top two teams advanced to the state tourney and Pendleton didn't have any players qualify individually for state.
Galloway had the top score for the Bucks on Monday with a round of 102, followed by Urbina (104), Thorne (115) and Sirovatka (122). Urbina led the Bucks in Tuesday's second round with 107, followed by Galloway (110), Thorne (131) and Sirovatka (141).
