EUGENE — Andy Oja made a statement at his first 5A State Track and Field Championships.
The Pendleton senior made the finals of the 110 and 300 hurdles in dominating fashion on Friday, May 20 at Hayward Field.
Oja won his heat of the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.09 seconds, and has the fastest time going into Saturday’s finals. The second-fastest man was Cooper Hiday of Wilsonville with a time of 15.29.
In the 300s, Oja ran a personal best 39.40 to win his heat and post the top time going into the finals. His previous best time was 39.95.
Thaiden Cannin also made the 300 hurdle finals for the Bucks with a PR time of 41.49, and has the fourth-best time going into the finals.
Oja’s time also is the top time in the state for 5A 300 hurdlers this year. His top competitor in the finals will be Nathan Fields of Churchill, who turned in a personal best time of 39.51.
“It was fun,”Oja said. “Running at Hayward is pretty awesome. When they brought us down through the tunnels and you emerged at the starting line, it was pretty crazy. Running there, knowing Olympians ran there not long ago is crazy.”
Oja said he has never run against Fields.
“He is really fast,” Oja said. “Cooper (Hiday) was in my heat of the 110s, and he is really fast too.”
Oja now ranks third all-time on the school’s 300 hurdles leaderboard with Kelly Simpson.
With Drew Reyburn crashing in the 110s, Oja said he is excited to have Cannin in the 300 finals.
“Thaiden ran a really good race today,” Oja said. “It will be fun to have two Pendleton kids in the finals.”
James Thatcher booked his ticket to the finals in the 800. He finished second in his heat with a time of 2:01.43. He has the sixth-best time heading into the finals.
Pendleton’s Reilly Lovercheck opened her busy state weekend with a fourth-place finish in the long jump with a leap of 16-2 1/4, which came on her fifth attempt.
Lovercheck also made the finals of the 100 hurdles, turning in a time of 15.91, good for third place in her heat. She has the fifth-best time going into Saturday’s finals.
She finished the day by making the finals of the 300 hurdles, finishing third in her heat with a personal best time of 45.90. Her time is the third-fastest going into the finals.
“I’m so happy, and it’s only prelims,” she said. “Honestly, I thought that’s where I’d be. I thought I did much better in the 100s than I thought I would. I was trying to go hard in the 300 to get the positioning I want. I’m yet to run my best races, I hope. It’s nerve wracking, but in the end it’s fun. I would not be here without the support of my friends, family and my coaches.”
Lovercheck was not as happy with her long jump performance.
“I was a little bit disappointed in how I jumped, but all in all it’s not my main event and I am happy with placing fourth. I am so grateful to be here and be able to jump.”
She’s also loving running at Hayward Field.
“It is unequalable,” she said. “We get to run on the best track in the world, and we’re in high school.”
Pendleton hurdle/sprint coach Ben Bradley said his runner had a banner day.
“I’m extremely proud of all of them,” he said. “Drew didn’t have his best day. He ate a little track in the 110s, and had his third-best time in the 300s. Reilly did really well. It was fun to watch. Brock (Mackey) had a great day in the 200, but people PRed out of their minds. Brock had a personal best. Everyone else just had the day of their lives.”
Kelsey Lovercheck made her presence known in the 200 prelims with a personal best time of 26.05. She has the third-fastest time heading into the finals.
“She flew,” Bradley said. “That was really cool. She has only run it a few times all year. She has been focusing on the PV. Running a 26.05 is pretty good for her. That jumps her up into our top 10 list.”
In the girls 400, Muriel Hoisington grabbed the last spot for the 400 finals with a time of 1:02.52.
Jamie Gau put points on Pendleton’s tab by finishing tied for fifth in the high jump with a height of 4-10.
In the boys 5A discus, Pendleton sophomore Nathan Neveau turned his best throw of the year at 153-11 to place third. He hit the mark on his second throw of the day.
In the shot put, Neveau placed fifth with a throw of 45-6 1/2. Orie Schaffers of Silverton won the event with a mark of 54-7 1/2.
The first area athlete on the podium Friday was McLoughlin’s Shaq Badillo, who finished seventh in the boys 4A discus with a personal best mark of 125-2. He also placed sixth in the shot put with a heave of 42-8.
In the long jump, Mac-Hi German exchange student Luis Wolf finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 20-1 3/4. He was second through two jumps.
Teammate Michael Doherty had a personal best 19-9 3/4 to finish seventh.
Mac-Hi’s Madi Perkins threw a personal best 111-3 on her final throw of the day to place fourth in the 4A girls javelin.
