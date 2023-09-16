PENDLETON — The first time Pake Sorey took a victory lap at the Pendleton Round-Up, he was 2 years old and his dad Tom had just won the 1996 steer roping title.

Sorey, a Pendleton native, repaid the favor Saturday, Sept. 16, inviting his dad and brother Trent to join him for his victory lap after winning the steer roping title at the 113th Pendleton Round-Up.

