PENDLETON — The first time Pake Sorey took a victory lap at the Pendleton Round-Up, he was 2 years old and his dad Tom had just won the 1996 steer roping title.
Sorey, a Pendleton native, repaid the favor Saturday, Sept. 16, inviting his dad and brother Trent to join him for his victory lap after winning the steer roping title at the 113th Pendleton Round-Up.
“I have no words,” Sorey said of his first Pendleton title. “This is incredible. I’m trying to get my brain to calm down.”
Stetson Wright won his second all-round Pendleton Round-Up title, winning the bull riding and splitting third in the saddle bronc.
Wright, who also won the all-round title in 2021, rode off into the sunset with a combined $17,567 earned over the two events.
Riding his trusty horse Elvis, Pake Sorey, 29, had the fastest time on two runs heading into the final round. He was the last man out of the gate, and needed a run of 17 seconds or less to beat his younger brother, who had a time of 43.4 seconds on three runs.
Sorey had to chase his steer down the arena, but once he caught him, he got him trussed up in 13.9 seconds for a time of 40.2 on three.
“It’s such a challenge to rope here, he said. “It’s such a wide open field, but it’s the great equalizer.”
The Sorey name will go up on the champions wall for the first time in 24 years.
“It’s unbelievable,” Sorey said. “I’m so thankful and fortunate to have the family support I have. Yesterday, I was getting texts and phone calls rooting for me and Trent. I feel so blessed. I got married, and that was the best thing in my life. This is second. I’m just ecstatic.”
Trent Sorey, who also rode Elvis, had a run of 15.2 seconds to take a commanding lead over the field until his brother came charging out of the gate. He will be heading back to Weatherford College with a nice paycheck in his pocket.
Bull riding
If you have not seen Wright ride a bull in person, buy a ticket, inhale the rodeo dirt and prepare for the best 8 seconds of your day.
Wright led the event with an 87.5-point score, and he was the last man out of the chutes Saturday, needing an 84-point performance for the win.
Wright rode Bouchon for an 89.5-point score, and won the average on two with a 177, six points better than traveling partner Ky Hamilton, who was 171 on two.
When Wright took his victory lap, the roar of the fans was deafening.
Wright also rode Bouchon in the finals of the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale on Tuesday, recording an 89 for the win.
Wright had to catch a plane to another rodeo and was not available for comment.
Saddle bronc riding
Canadian cowboy Layton Green had one of the lowest scores heading into the final round, but soon found himself with his first Pendleton title after taking The Black Tie for a 90.5-point ride for a score of 173.5 on two rides.
Green beat reigning world champion Zeke Thurston by a half-point.
“This means everything to me,” Green said. “My grandfather (Lee Phillips) passed away earlier this week. This was for him.”
After getting a look at his treasure trove of prizes, Green took his victory lap.
“I’ll remember that for a long time,” he said. “It was awesome. It’s my longest victory lap, but I’ll take it.”
Bareback riding
Dean Thompson made the most of his first trip to Pendleton.
The rookie cowboy from Altamont, Utah, won the bareback title with a score of 171.5 on two rides. He beat reigning world champ Jess Pope by a half-point.
“Holy cow,” Thompson said. “This is my first time here and it’s impossible to describe.”
Thompson led the field with an 87 going into the finals, then turned in an 84.5 on Side Show for the win and the victory lap.
“That ride was pretty amazing,” he said. “I’m surprised I didn’t blow up. It’s amazing how much the people here love rodeo. Pendleton is unbelievable. It’s my new favorite rodeo.”
The win was huge for Thompson, who is sitting 14th in the world standings and looking for his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo. The $13,000 he won in Pendleton will go a long way in securing a trip to Las Vegas.
“What an amazing season,” he said. “I go from the top five to 20th. I have been working my way back. It’s going to be a dog fight, but this lifts a big weight off my shoulders.”
Thompson was headed to New Mexico to see if he could add a little more money to his rodeo account.
Barrel racing
Stevi Hillman won the 2016 barrel racing title in Pendleton and has not been back until this year.
She needed a good paycheck to help get her to the NFR, and she got it, winning the event with a time of 56.90 seconds on two runs. Her run Saturday topped the field at 28.23 seconds.
“That was the fastest run of the week,” Hillman said. “That little mare (Sandi) is incredible. I had a good feeling she would do well.”
Hillman was 16th in the world standings coming into Pendleton, less than $2,000 out of 15th. The Texas cowgirl won more than $9,500 for her efforts, which could put her in the top 10.
“This was very important to me,” she said. “I only came because I had too. I’m glad I did.”
Breakaway roping
Joey Williams needed a fast run to win the title, and she got it with a 3.5-second performance in the finals to win her first Pendleton title with a time of 6.5 seconds on two runs.
“I can’t even put it into words,” Williams said. “I can’t thank the committee enough for giving us a chance.”
Riding her 12-year-old mare Baybe, Williams said she drew a good calf, but that her loop wasn’t what she wanted.
“It worked out,” she said. “I thought I would place, but not win.”
Pendleton’s Bailey Patterson, who had the top run in the first round of 2.5 seconds, had a 4.4 to finish second overall with a time of 6.9 seconds.
Steer wrestling
It’s no secret that Cameron Morman needed a good payday in Pendleton, but winning the steer wrestling title was icing on the cake.
“It really is a dream come true,” he said. “Any time you get to win a prestigious rodeo like this, it’s special. I’m very fortunate.”
This was Morman’s sixth trip to Pendleton, but his first since 2017.
Sitting 23rd in the world standings, Morman tied for first in the second round with a time of 4.7 seconds. On three runs, he had a time of 18.4 seconds, with Clayton Morrison second at 19.6.
“This sure as heck will give me a chance at the NFR,” he said.
Tie-down roping
Blane Cox had the hot run of 7.8 seconds in the finals to finish with a time of 27.1 seconds on three runs for his first Pendleton title.
“This win right here is pretty special,” he said. “This has always been one of my favorite rodeos, but this is a moment I will remember for the rest of my life.”
Cox, who was hanging onto 13th place in the world standings at the start of the week, may have solidified his second trip to the NFR. His first was in 2016.
Team roping
Derrick Begay won his third Pendleton title, while Colter Todd picked up his first after the pair roped their steer in 6.6 seconds in the finals for a time of 17.6 on three runs.
“It never gets old winning here,” said Begay, who is the header of the duo. “That victory lap is fun. You want to win because of the prizes.”
Begay, who has been competing at Pendleton since 2008, won his first two titles with Cesar de la Cruz in 2011 and 2013.
