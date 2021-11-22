PENDLETON — Pendleton senior Reilly Lovercheck picked up Player of the Year honors in the Intermountain Conference after leading the Bucks to a record-setting season.
“Reilly grew so much this season,” said Pendleton coach Kiana Rickman. “Her work ethic is admirable, she gives 100% every day, is super dedicated to improving her skills, and was a great teammate, which was our goal for every player this year. It’s a well-deserved honor and I’m so proud of her.”
Rickman earned Coach of the Year honors.
Pendleton posted its first 10-win season in school history, finishing with an 11-4-1 overall record, and 7-2-1 in IMC play. The Bucks won their first-ever state playoff game on Nov. 2, beating Thurston 2-1. They then lost to La Salle in the quarterfinals.
Lovercheck had team-high 12 goals in conference play, along with three assists.
Also earning first-team honors was senior Kelsey Lovercheck, who had seven conference goals and four assists. She also had one playoff goal.
The Bucks dominated the second team with five players — junior Hadley Brown, sophomore Hailey Schmidt, sophomore Madeline Schumacher, sophomore Alison Spratling, and sophomore goalkeeper Miranda Medrano.
Brown had one goal and two assists in IMC play, and played a key position to help run the offense.
“Madeline was a strong center back, core of the defense and not afraid to challenge the ball,” Rickman said. “Hailey was a strong center back and commanded the back line. Alison was an explosive right back and great at stopping major threats.”
Medrano had 38 league saves and two shutouts.
“She is a vocal leader on the soccer field, showed great growth this year, and has unmatched mental toughness,” Rickman said.”
Named to the honorable mention team were senior Brielle Youncs and sophomore Ashtyn Larsen.
Larson had two goals and five assists, and created countless opportunities off the wing. Youncs, who played left back, stopped two corner kick goals this season.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.