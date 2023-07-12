GRESHAM — Pendleton’s Hazel Case and Jack Reynolds have been putting in the extra work this summer, and their efforts have paid off as both qualified for the Junior Olympics starting July 24, at Hayward Field in Eugene.

The two incoming sophomores at Pendleton High School earned their trip to Eugene by placing in the top four at the USA Track & Field Region 16 Junior Olympic Championships on July 6-9, at Mt. Hood Community College. Reynolds won the 2K steeplechase, while Case placed fourth in the heptathlon.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.