Pendleton's Jack Reynolds won the 2K steeplechase at the USA Track & Field Region 16 Junior Olympic Championships on July 6-9, 2023, at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham. He qualified for the Junior Olympics starting July 24, at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Pendleton's Hazel Case placed fourth on the heptathlon at the USA Track & Field Region 16 Junior Olympic Championships on July 6-9, 2023, at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham. She qualified for the Junior Olympics starting July 24, at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Andrew Sneed/Contributed Photo
GRESHAM — Pendleton’s Hazel Case and Jack Reynolds have been putting in the extra work this summer, and their efforts have paid off as both qualified for the Junior Olympics starting July 24, at Hayward Field in Eugene.
The two incoming sophomores at Pendleton High School earned their trip to Eugene by placing in the top four at the USA Track & Field Region 16 Junior Olympic Championships on July 6-9, at Mt. Hood Community College. Reynolds won the 2K steeplechase, while Case placed fourth in the heptathlon.
