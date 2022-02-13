HOOD RIVER — Pendleton’s Cahill Robinson won two events and punched his ticket to state Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Intermountain Conference District Championships at the Hood River Aquatics Center.
At the moment, Robinson is the only Pendleton swimmer to earn a trip to state, though others may receive at-large bids. Those were to be determined Sunday.
“Cahill did an outstanding job in both of his individual events,” said Bucks coach Tony Nelson. “I feel very confident that Alara Campbell will also qualify for state on our girls team in the 50 freestyle, but we won't know the official results of the wild-card entrants until Sunday.”
The OSAA Swimming State Championships will be held Feb. 18 at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Robinson won the 200 IM (2:04.85) and the 100 butterfly (55.85), helping the Pendleton boys to fourth place in the team standings.
Robinson, a senior who will compete at state for the third time in his career, tied the school record in the 100 fly with a preliminary round time of 54.26 seconds. The previous school record was set in 1988.
Robinson took second place in the 200 IM at the 2020 state meet. Robinson would've qualified for state last year, but the meet was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That's been my goal throughout my high school career, so I'm very happy that I was able to do that today," Robinson said of the school record. "I think I also had a personal record (PR) time in the 200 IM too. I'm hoping that I can win a state championship in the 200 IM and I'll see what I can do there. I'm very happy to be going to state in my last year on the Pendleton High swim team. This season has been better than what I've expected and it's been really great."
The Pendleton girls finish third in the team standings, and will find out Sunday if the Bucks will receive any at-large berths to state.
“Our girls will probably qualify for state in both the 200 and 400 free relays, but again we won't know for sure until Sunday when the wildcards are determined,” Nelson said. “It was a great meet and it's been a great season. It's just sad that we couldn't have any spectators. It's just not the same without the parents coming out here and screaming for their kids."
Senior Alara Campbell, her freshman sister Saralen, Grace Pitner and Melinda Cramp have a good chance to advance as a wild card in the 200 and 400 free relays. The quartet finished third in the 200 (1:48.82), and were second (4:02.71) to Hood River (3:52.82) in the 400.
"Today was really awesome and I got PR's in all my events and I had a good day," said Alara Campbell, who qualified for state on the Buckaroo's 2020 relay squad and was an alternate in 2019. "Being able to swim with my sister in the relays has been a real highlight this year, so that's been really fun for us. I'm definitely hoping to qualify for state one more time, which would be an awesome way to conclude my final season."
