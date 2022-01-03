PENDLETON — In a barn just outside of town, Sauren Garton takes cuts in the batting cage and works on her fastball.
The Pendleton softball player needed a place to hone her skills during the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter months, and the family barn was the perfect place.
Garton’s hard work paid off. She recently signed to play at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
“I’m really, really excited,” Garton said. “They have always been at the top of my list. After a tournament, I got in touch with the coach (Randy Simkins) and he made me an offer. I went on an official visit (at the end of September). I just felt so right. It was just so clean and felt so safe.”
The outdoor activities that will be right out her front door also was a selling point for Garton.
“When I was thinking about where I wanted to go to college, I wanted somewhere warm, and that there was something else to do,” Garton said. “I wanted outdoor things.”
Garton was one of five players recently signed by Simkins.
“Our 2022 signing class has the chance to be special for Trailblazer softball,” Simkins said in a press release. “They are all great people, very good students, extremely talented and have an unmatched work ethic. It will be a challenging journey for them because our graduating seniors have experienced tremendous success and have left a winning legacy.”
The 5-foot-10 Garton, who pitches and plays second base, was signed as a pitcher for Dixie State. If given the chance, she’d also like to play in the outfield.
“Garton is a special talent who will come in and compete for innings right away with our pitching staff,” Simkins said. “She has put up big strikeout numbers with her high school and travel ball teams. She’s also a very good hitter who will add depth to our lineup offensively. We’re excited to see her compete at the D1 level.”
Garton shares the excitement.
“They are one of the most competitive teams,” she said. “I also love the logo (a bison head) and the colors (red, white and blue), they are so American.”
While her letter of intent says Dixie State University, by the time Garton gets to Dixie State, the name of the school will have changed to Utah Tech University.
“It’s all tied around the ties to the Confederacy,” Dixie State President Richard Williams told the Deseret News. “It first started with the Confederate flag, went to a Rebel nickname and to the mascot. Every president that had preceded me has had something that they’ve had to change. We haven’t changed the right thing, which is going to be the name of the institution.”
A star from the start
Garton has played varsity softball for the Bucks since she was a freshman. Her sophomore year was wiped out by the pandemic, and her junior year was jam packed into just a few weeks.
“I’m excited for my senior year,” Garton said. “We have a lot of seniors. My high school catcher is Bri Youncs. She has caught me from elementary school on. We work really well together.”
During her junior year, Garton hurled 44 innings through 12 games and finished with a 6-0 record. She gave up 20 hits and seven earned runs, but struck out 95 and walked 18. She had an ERA of 1.114.
Garton and Kylie Parsons were named co-Pitchers of the Year in the Intermountain Conference. Garton also earned second-team all-state honors as a pitcher.
At the plate, Garton hit .476, with five singles, five doubles, six triples and four home runs. She also drove in 18 runs and scored 26 times.
The Bucks won the IMC regular-season title with a 9-0 record, but dropped an 8-4 game to Ridgeview in the district title game. They finished the season 15-2.
Garton has played summer ball in California, and this summer will join the The NorCal Choppers.
During the coronavirus pandemic, her 2020 summer ball season was canceled, and come winter, the indoor facilities were closed.
“It was kind of hard with COVID and everything got canceled,” Garton said. “In the winter, I was having to pitch outside in the snow. I was on the freshman football field looking down at a perfectly good facility. I was having pitching lessons and it was 20 degrees outside.”
It didn’t take long for the Gartons to decide to turn their old barn into a softball practice facility.
“We put in a batting cage, put down turf and my pitching rubber, insulated it and put in lights,” Garton said. “That barn is so special to me. I was out there every day. I have my friends out. We have a TV and couches, and my dad (Kelsy) just just put a fireplace in there. We did it all ourselves. I will remember it for the rest of my life.”
The fact that Garton was able to keep her skills sharp helped when coaches were finally able to get their eyes on players.
“It was really hard to get recruited,” Garton said. “I have hitting and pitching lessons every Monday, and my dad catches for me. The barn was such a big part of my recruiting. It was truly awesome that my family was able to do that.”
Garton, who also plays volleyball, gets her love of sports from her parents Kelsy and Kristan. They both played at Pendleton High School. Kristan went on to play volleyball and softball at Blue Mountain Community College, while Kelsy played baseball at BMCC.
“They were high school sweethearts,” said Garton, who earned second-team IMC honors for volleyball. “My mom was a pitcher, and my dad played third base and was a really good hitter. I absolutely love volleyball, maybe because my dad doesn’t know much about it. We butt heads, but there’s a lot of love.”
