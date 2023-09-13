PENDLETON — If there is one man this week that has a sense of comfort at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, it’s Trent Sorey.
The former Pendleton High School quarterback turned in a time of 12.8 seconds in steer roping on Wednesday, Sept. 13, to open the 113th Pendleton Round-Up.
Sorey, who had a time of 15.4 seconds on his first round, has a time of 28.2 seconds to lead the average. He is the only man with two successful runs.
“It’s pretty gosh darn cool,” Sorey said. “I drew a good steer, and my brother (Pake) let me ride Elvis again. I have been watching this (rodeo) for years. Competing on Saturday would be a dream come true.”
It’s the third time Sorey has competed at Pendleton.
“It feels special to be able to nod my head here,” he said. “I’m blessed to call Pendleton my hometown rodeo.”
Sorey, 23, captured the first-ever college division championship at the National Finals Steer Roping on May 29.
A senior at Weatherford College, Sorey’s first college rodeo is this weekend in New Mexico, but he has bigger things on his radar.
“If I didn’t do well today, I was going to get in the rig and go,” he said.
Pake Sorey, who had a time of 12.3 seconds in the first round, picked up a check for $1,678 for finishing sixth. His second run is Friday.
“He’s hoping for a good steer on Friday, and hopefully we’ll both be back on Saturday,” Sorey said.
Bareback riding
Jacek Frost is sitting 21st in the world standings, roughly $15,000 out of the running for what would be his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo.
Frost took a big step in making that happen, riding Toy Soldier for an 84-point ride to lead the event after the first day. Kody Lamb was second with an 81.5 on Welcome Delivery.
“My heart is pounding in my chest,” Frost said. “It’s really important to get money here. This is giving me a chance to make my dream come true.”
Frost made the short go last year, and had the lowest score heading into the finals, but the fans gave him a little love.
“When I went to go, everyone yelled Let ’er Buck,” he said. “That was awesome.”
Bull riding
Dustin Boquet was the ninth rider out of the chutes in the event, and the second man to post a score — an 84 on Monster in Paris — to take the early lead in the event.
“I had him earlier (in Kentucky) and turned him out,” Boquet said the bull. “That was my first time on him. I’d ride him again.”
Boquet is sitting 24th in the world standings — $52,000 out of 15th — and desperately needs a win in Pendleton and a couple of other stops before the end of the month for a shot at the NFR.
“I need to win this sucker, and I hope to get in at Sioux Falls,” he said. “There’s a lot of money to be made. It’s a long shot, but it can be done.”
No matter what happens, Boquet is enjoying his time in Pendleton.
“I’ve made the short round here twice,” he said. “This is my favorite rodeo. I like to go out and sit in the grass and watch the bronc riders.”
Saddle bronc
Zeke Thurston has been having a great season. The Canadian cowboy is ranked third in the world standings, and took the early lead in Pendleton with a score of 86 points on Legacy.
World leader Stetson Wright was second with an 84.5 on The Ritz.
“That horse has been in bareback the past few years,” Thurston said. “It got put in saddle bronc this year and has been out seven or eight times this summer. He’s been bucking guys off. I just tried to stay ahead of him. It’s been a pretty good season. Just have to keep my nose down and keep grinding.”
Thurston has never won the Pendleton Round-Up, but he said he’s been third a couple of times.
“It would be awesome to win here,” he said.
Tie-down roping
They don’t call him Shad “Money” Mayfield for nothing.
The New Mexico cowboy, who won the first round of the event with a time of 8.4 seconds, and pocketed $4,996, posted the top time in the second round at 8.9 seconds, and leads the average on two head at 17.3 seconds — 1.7 seconds ahead of Kincade Henry (19.0).
Blane Cox had a run of 9.7 seconds Wednesday, and is third in the average at 19.3.
Steer wrestling
Cameron Morman had the hot run of the day at 4.7 seconds, and he also leads the average with a time of 13.6 on two runs.
Heppner’s Ryan Botham, who had a time of 7.9 on his first run, looked to take the lead in the second-round and average with a time of 4.5 seconds. The roar of the crowd was soon silenced when it was announced that he broke the barrier, adding 10 seconds to his time.
World leader Dalton Massey also broke the barrier, leaving the Hermiston cowboy out of the running for the title.
Team roping
There were only four qualified runs on the afternoon, with Derrick Begay and Colter Todd turning in the top time of 5.2 seconds.
That put them second in the second round, but bumped them to first in the average with a time of 11 seconds on two head.
Barrel racing
Rachelle Riggers of Lewiston, Idaho, maneuvered the iconic Green Mile in a time of 29.21 seconds, putting her in the top 10.
Kacey Gartner of Walla Walla, the 2022 Pendleton Round-Up champion, leads the event with a time of 28.54 seconds.
Breakaway roping
It was a rough day for the ladies, who saw only four of 11 ropers post a time.
Addy Hill of Thatcher, Utah, recorded a time of 2.7 seconds, landing her tied for second behind Bradi Good, who clocked a 2.6 in slack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.