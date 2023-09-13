PENDLETON — If there is one man this week that has a sense of comfort at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, it’s Trent Sorey.

The former Pendleton High School quarterback turned in a time of 12.8 seconds in steer roping on Wednesday, Sept. 13, to open the 113th Pendleton Round-Up.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.