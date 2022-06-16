PENDLETON — With success comes accolades. When it comes to the Pendleton softball team, it had plenty of both this season.
The Bucks won the Intermountain Conference title this season with a 14-1 record. Senior Chloe Taber earned Player of the Year honors, while senior Sauren Garton was named Pitcher of the Year for the second year in a row. She shared the honor with teammate Kylie Parsons last year.
The mastermind behind the success, Tim Cary, was named Coach of the Year.
In total, the Bucks had eight players earn IMC honors, including five on the first team.
Taber, an outfielder, hit .500 through 30 games. She had a team-high 52 hits, including six doubles and three triples. She also drove in 23 runs and scored a team-high 38 times. She did not commit any errors in the field.
Garton was the architect behind 18 shutouts, including a 2-0 victory over Wilsonville in the 5A state championship game.
Garton, who is headed to Dixie State, pitched 155 ⅓ innings and had a 26-2 record. She allowed 47 hits, 14 earned runs and struck out 369. Her ERA was .631. She holds the school records for strikeouts in a single game with 24 in a 3-2 win over La Grande.
Behind every good pitcher is a standout catcher. Senior Brie Youncs filled that job and earned first-team honors.
Behind the plate, Youncs had just one error and 132 putouts. At the plate, she hit .333 with 16 hits and eight RBIs.
Sophomore Melanie Boatman earned first-team honors at first base. She had just two errors on the season, and hit .317 with 20 hits, 10 RBIs and she scored 26 runs. She only struck out three times in 63 at-bats.
Senior Faith Broadfoot earned first-team infield honors. She had one fielding error in 28 games. She hit .400 on the season 26 hits, which included five doubles, two triples and a home run. She also had 19 RBIs and scored 30 runs.
Outfielder Jaden Samp was named to the first team after earning honorable mention honors last season. Samp committed just one error in 30 games. She hit .348 with 31 hits, including a team-high four home runs. She also had 25 RBIs and scored 30 runs. In 89 at-bats, she only struck out six times.
Freshman Josie Jenness was named to the first team as a designated hitter. She also caught several games behind the plate. She had 155 putouts and zero errors in 22 games. At the plate, she hit .412 with 21 hits, 17 RBIs and scored 14 times. She struck out just three times in 51 at-bats.
Senior Daisy Jenness was named to the honorable team as an outfielder for the second year in a row. She hit .282 with 20 hits, including six doubles and three home runs. She had 25 RBIs and scored 19 runs.
