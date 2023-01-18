 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Pilot Rock Hall of Fame honors 1978 girls basketball state championship team

Rockets finished the season 23-2

1978basketball_001.jpg
Buy Now

Former Pilot Rock basketball players Delores Doherty, left, and Wendy Wolfgram, right, point Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, to their names on the 1978 tournament board at Pilot Rock High School. The Pilot Rock girls basketball team won the 1978 girls state 1978 Class A basketball title, and on Jan. 20 the team becomes part of the Pilot Rock Hall of Fame.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PILOT ROCK — From the mid 1970s to the early 1980s, Pilot Rock was the gold standard for girls basketball in Eastern Oregon.

The Rockets first burst onto the state tournament scene in 1976, winning the consolation title. In 1977, they placed third. The following year, they won the 1978 Class A title. From 1979-81, they finished second.

Pilot Rock 1978.jpg

The Pilot Rock High School girls basketball team won the 1978 state Class A basketball title. Team members from left are Rhonda Reeser, Cid Hamilton, Jue-Jue Withers, Delores Doherty, Janis Weinke, Wendy Wolfgram, Trudy Draper, Pam Erickson, Robyn Lavender and Donna Weinke. Front row, from left, assistant coach Ida Reeser and head coach Gail Scharfe.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred