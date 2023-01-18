Pilot Rock Hall of Fame honors 1978 girls basketball state championship team

PILOT ROCK — From the mid 1970s to the early 1980s, Pilot Rock was the gold standard for girls basketball in Eastern Oregon.
The Rockets first burst onto the state tournament scene in 1976, winning the consolation title. In 1977, they placed third. The following year, they won the 1978 Class A title. From 1979-81, they finished second.
On Friday, Jan. 20, the 1978 state championship team will be inducted into the Pilot Rock Hall of Fame.
“It’s way overdue,” said Jue-Jue Withers, who was a 5-foot-8 junior forward on the team.
That sentiment was echoed by other players.
“We’re still pretty grateful to all be alive 45 years later,” said Janis Weinke, who was a sophomore in 1978. “It’s pretty cool. I think everyone was pretty much caught by surprise when it was announced. As things were back then, it (hall of fame) was held in high esteem.”
First girls basketball team in HoF
The Pilot Rock Hall of Fame has been around since the 1960s, and according to Athletic Director Tyler Zyph, the 1978 girls basketball team is the first team to be inducted.
Coaches or the AD nominate hall of fame inductees, and the group votes to make the selections.
“Teams are something that normally do get overlooked,” Zyph said. “It depends on the coaching staff, who they nominate and if they come with all the criteria we look at. There is plenty of work to do to get caught up on some of the talented teams of the past. It’s awesome for them to take a day to come in and celebrate.”
All 10 players — Jue-Jue Withers, Rhonda Reeser, Janis Weinke, Robyn Lavender, Cid Hamilton, Delores Doherty, Donna Weinke, Pam Erickson, Wendy Wolfgram and Trudy Draper — assistant coach Ida Reeser and manager Melanie Minthorn will be at the ceremony, which will take place before the girl’s game Jan. 20.
The players are trying to convince coach Gail Scharfe to attend.
“Coach was tough on us,” Withers said. “We practiced two hours every night. She got us to where we wanted to go. We won district every year from my freshman year to senior year. We had a lot of talent and a great coach.”
Janis Weinke said the night is likely to be emotional.
“It was just a magical time,” she said. “The cheerleading squad won best cheerleaders that same year. It was a great time to play sports. It was a dream. If you loved sports and you were a girl, you finally had a chance.”
While the honor is nice, Doherty, the lone senior on the team, is looking forward to seeing her friends again.
“I haven’t seen some of them since graduation,” Doherty said. “I’m excited to see Robyn and Donna. We were good friends in high school. I think it will be fun to get together. I’m anxious to see them and what their lives are like.”
The 1977-78 season
In an era with no 3-point shot, and playing with a larger basketball now used by the boys teams, the Rockets were 23-2 on the year with big wins over Hermiston and Pendleton (48-40). They lost one game to Hermiston, 39-35, but they won the next matchup with the Bulldogs 48-40.
Pilot Rock finished league play 12-0, and beat Heppner 55-40 to earn a trip to state.
“The way that the state ran the tournaments, you could only have one team from each league going to state,” said Rhonda Reeser, who was a 6-foot junior at the time. “Heppner was the toughest team we played that entire year. I always felt bad they never got to go to the state tournament. They were very good. Weston-McEwen was our nemesis.”
Weston-McEwen was the Rockets’ only other loss of the season. Pilot Rock actually won the game 71-40, but had to forfeit the win because Pam Erickson had played six quarters between the junior varsity and varsity game.
“Since they were our arch rivals, it was a bitter pill to swallow,” Reeser said.
Winning the big game
At state, Pilot Rock opened the tournament with a 59-40 win over Western Mennonite, then topped Regis 45-40 in the semifinals.
The Rockets beat Knappa 55-50 in the championship game, getting 25 points and 13 rebounds from Janis Weinke. Withers added eight points and eight rebounds.
Janis Weinke and Withers were named to the all-tournament first team, while Lavender was named to the second team.
“We knew that if we believed we could beat them, really took it to them, we could beat them,” Scharfe said after the game. “By that, I mean we knew what their strengths were and we went out to attack them — their press and their fast breaks. I feel everyone on the team contributed to this, even the girls that didn’t play. I feel great. We all feel great.”
After the game, Hamilton and Jim Doherty lifted Withers so she could cut down the net.
“It was amazing,” Withers said. “I was kind of shocked. I was surprised they lifted me up, and I got it down.”
Community comes together for team
Most of the credit goes to the players and the coach when winning a championship, but the players said community support was key.
“One of my fondest memories is the community really got together,” Withers said. “We’d be on the bus to the (Pendleton) Convention Center and there would be miles of cars behind us. My cousin Maureen (Minthorn) was our Rocket. She dressed up as an astronaut. She was just amazing.”
Weinke also appreciated the support.
“We were all in it together — the band, the cheerleaders, the community,” she said. "It was us against everyone.”
It would be the first and last title for the Rockets.
The team after high school
A few of the players from the 1978 team continued to play basketball in college, and overseas, and a few even went into coaching.
Reeser and Hamilton played at Warner Pacific, Withers played a year at Blue Mountain Community College, and Doherty spent one year at then Eastern Oregon State College and one at BMCC.
“I went on to college and left Pilot Rock behind for a few years,” Doherty said. “I was on the Eastern Oregon practice squad for a year. I didn’t travel with the team. Then I went to BMCC and was on their practice team for one year. It kept me in shape and I enjoyed it. I got my nursing degree, and we moved back to Pilot Rock 30 years ago.”
After playing at Warner Pacific, Hamilton played two-and-a-half years in Ireland.
“I went overseas and played in Cork City,” said Hamilton, who now lives in the Pendleton area. “It was very cool. I had never been on an airplane before. That was quite the adventure. It was a very interesting trip for sure. At that time, the IRA was really big over there. I saw a guy shot in front of me.”
Janis Weinke played at University of Portland for two years, then walked on at Northern Arizona University.
“Unfortunately, I got hurt out of season and I was done,” said Weinke, who stepped on a drain grate and blew out her ankle.”
Weinke then turned her efforts to coaching and teaching.
“I started out in California at the middle school level,” she said. “In Arizona, I got into officiating with volleyball and basketball. For the past 16 years, I was coaching and teaching at a high school. Just coaching freshmen, and then I coached the badminton team for seven years. I put the clipboard down in May after 37 years. I had a great career.”
Withers said she had some big offers to play, but the one year at BMCC was all she played.
“I didn’t realize I was talented,” said Withers, who is the assistant director of human resources at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. “I played with my brother John quite a bit. I used to go with my brother to practice and they would tease him, saying ‘John, your sister is better than you.’ I went all over the country playing reservation ball after high school. It was great. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.