PILOT ROCK — Emily Lambert has had her eyes on her aunt’s shot put record at Pilot Rock High School since she was in the sixth grade.
Now a senior, Lambert is more than determined to put her name on the leaderboard this spring.
“During my high school career, I have gone through three different coaches,” Lambert said. “It’s difficult. Each one has their different way of coaching. I have been going back and forth, but I’m going to listen to my coach.”
Lambert is in good hands with former Rockets football coach Baleztena, who threw at Pilot Rock and Blue Mountain Community College.
“She is way faster this year,” Baleztena said. “We are trying to get her timing down with her new speed. She’s going so fast that we are trying to find release spots. It’s early in the season. She is throwing last year’s marks right now. It ’s encouraging to see where she will be this year.”
Lambert said she has dropped 30 pounds from last spring and has spent countless hours in the weight room preparing for her final high school season.
“I am way lighter on my feet than I was last year, and I am in the weight room all the time now,” she said. “I think the passion and dedication will give me that extra foot too.”
Lambert throws the shot put and discus, but her first love is the shot put. Her best mark is 36-2 1/2. Her aunt’s record 37-2 1/2.
“She has been so supportive,” Lambert said. “She said that record needs to be broken.”
Her aunt is Rocky Lambert (now Stout), who set the shot put record her freshman year in 1979.
A 1982 graduate of Pilot Rock, Stout was the premiere female athlete in Eastern Oregon during her time, excelling in volleyball, basketball and track.
“I never surpassed that (record),” Stout said. “I thought, ‘I peaked as a freshman?’ I just thought they must be measuring throws wrong. I have been rooting for Emily for the past four years to get that record. She is working really hard at it. I told her she needs to have a little more discipline.”
Stout was a four-event athlete in track. While she would always throw the shot and discus, she changed up the other two events meet to meet.
“They only let us do four at a meet and I wanted to do them all,” Stout said. “Back then, we had to be disciplined ourselves. I’d stay 45 minutes after practice. I wanted to get the spin down. I wanted to work on my technique. We did that extra. I used to get up every morning and run to the grange hall (2 miles). That was my daily routine, with pushups and sit ups.”
While Lambert is working to beat her aunt’s record, so is Stout’s granddaughter, Lela Campbell, who is a junior at Tumwater High School in Washington.
“She can’t really break my record, but she wants to throw farther than me,” Stout said. “She loves basketball as much as I do. She is more intimidated than I was. Once I laced up my shoes, it was my court.”
Lambert also has her sights set on the 2A state track meet, which will be back at Hayward Field in Eugene this spring.
“I am excited to go to Hayward field,” she said. “My freshman year, we went to state at Western Oregon. Last year, we had district and state at Union. I was used to the facility, and I was comfortable there. Hayward will be so different. I have never been in a big stadium like that. I don’t know what it’s like to compete in that environment. I am determined to get there.”
Lambert placed third at state in the shot put and discus last year, and fourth in the shot put her freshman year. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out her sophomore year.
Moving on
With her high school career winding down, Lambert is taking her talents to Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario.
“It will be really good to have her here,” TVCC coach Blas Guerra said. “We have added another girl to throw the shot and discus. We will have three women and three men. It will be a good group. We haven’t had a whole lot of kids who were interested in throwing.”
Lambert, who would like to study nursing, hasn’t made the trek to Ontario yet, but plans to go before she graduates.
“I had other offers, but not in a place where I wanted to go,” she said. “I just wanted to go to a place where I haven’t been. A fresh start. I’m excited to tour the campus and meet the coaches.”
