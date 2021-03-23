MILTON-FREEWATER — In his 30-plus years as soccer coach at McLoughlin High School, Jose Garcia has seen just about every team dynamic, good or bad.
With this season being played in the middle of a pandemic, Garcia is pleased to see the passing of the torch, so to speak.
“I didn’t think it would be this good,” Garcia said of his team’s 5-0-1 start in a season filled with nonleague games. “With the pandemic, and what little time we had to prepare and condition, I didn’t think we would work this well together. We have seven freshmen who are training with our seven seniors, and the older guys have done a great job working with them.”
Which is a positive change from some years in the past.
“Before, they would be mean to one another,” Garcia said. “The younger kids would be intimidated and afraid to make mistakes. Now, if they make a mistake, it’s OK. They own it as a team. I wasn’t expecting this from them. I was nervous to see what would happen.”
The teamwork has resulted in the best season the Pioneers have had since 2017 when Mac-Hi finished 12-4 and reached the 4A state semifinals.
The Pioneers have gotten stellar performances from the older and younger players this season and have outscored their opponents 26-3 in six games. Their one tie was a 2-2 game with Riverside on March 11.
“They always have a lot of talent,” Garcia said of Riverside. “I remember when we used to kill Riverside years ago. Their coach asked me to talk to his players a while back. I told them they needed to work hard, play for their coach and each other, and have dreams. Three years later, boom, they are beating us.”
Since their tie with Riverside, the Pioneers have kicked things into high gear. They have posted shutouts against The Dalles (4-0), Umatilla (6-0) and Irrigon (6-0).
The Pioneers have had the luxury of having several players step up in the scoring column this season.
Seniors Kael Castruita, and Rolando Castillo have done their part, and freshman Sean Molina has stepped up and been creative with a few goals of his own. Senior Hector Castillo protects the back end.
“Sean is a hard worker,” Garcia said. “He is a tiny, small kid. I think people lose track of him.”
Hector Castillo can score with the best of them, but he is more valuable on defense.
“I can’t afford to put him up front,” Garcia said. “He can’t be beat, he is so fast back there. Last year against Ontario, they beat us 3-1 the first time. Their No. 10 (Greg Rodriguez) killed us. The second game, I asked Hector to play defender and he said he would play where we needed him. We finished in a tie and he (Rodriguez) didn’t do anything.”
Roland Castillo was a work in progress, but this season he is a team leader and leads the team in assists.
“He played in middle school and he was terrible,” Garcia said, “and his attitude was bad. He has improved so much. He started as a sophomore, and his junior year he kept asking if he could do this and that. He wanted to learn.”
In net, junior Leonardo Rodriguez has had an impressive start to the season.
“There are times he has been overconfident, but he has done a good job for us,” Garcia said.
While Garcia has enjoyed his years with the Pioneers, there are a couple of moments that have made the adventure worthwhile.
His son, Favian Garcia, was a senior goalkeeper when the Pioneers won the 3A state title in 2005. Mac-Hi also won 4A state titles in 2006 and 2007.
“He was a great goalie,” Garcia said. “I can say he didn’t get the recognition he deserved.”
This season, his grandson Romario Garcia is a freshman on the team.
“That’s been special,” Garcia said.
