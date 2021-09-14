PENDLETON — Shane Proctor is a man held together with surgical pins and a prayer.
The Washington cowboy turned in an 89-point ride on Ritchi Bros. Wil in the second round of the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale on Monday, Sept. 13, at Happy Canyon Arena.
It was the only legal ride of the two Proctor had, but for a man who broke his leg in June, and recently dislocated his left shoulder, it was a great night.
“I did not want to get on that second bull,” Proctor said. “I’m not gonna lie, it hurt. It’s a trying time when your broken leg is the best part of your body.”
Proctor, 36, who sits 12th in the bull riding standings, is trying to stay in the top 15 to earn his sixth trip to the National Finals rodeo. He won a world bull riding title in 2011.
Money earned in Xtreme Bulls is added to the bull riding world standings, and Xtreme Bulls standings.
“Placing first in the second round tonight is a nice paycheck,” Proctor said. “They make you earn it.”
Proctor also will ride in Wednesday’s performance at the Pendleton Round-Up.
“It’s Pendleton,” he said. “You gotta ride. You don’t know how many years you have left.”
Only three men — Ruger Piva, Stetson Wright and Jeff Askey — rode both of their bulls on the night.
Piva leads the event after two rounds with a score of 168, a half point ahead of Wright (167.5). Askey has a combined score of 164.5.
Piva, who is sitting 17th in the standings, is looking for his first trip to the NFR, and Monday’s money will help.
“I’m always happy to be winning, especially with that much money added,” Piva said. “I just have to do my job.”
Piva had a score of 83 on Majestic Blues on his first ride, then turned in an 85 on Bouchon in the second round.
“I hadn’t been on that bull before, but other guys had,” Piva said. “They said right about 5 or 6 (seconds), he catches another gear, and he did with me.”
Wright, who already has cemented his third trip to the NFR, posted an 84 on his first ride, and turned in an 83.5 on Time for Religio in the second round.
“I happy I got both of them rode,” Wright said. “I’ve not seen either one of them before, but I’m dang happy with what I drew. That’s all they get here is good bulls. I just have to stay on and not worry about anything else.”
Piva knows Wright, the 2020 world champion, will be after him on Day 2.
“He’s a world champ for a reason,” Piva said. “He’s on my ass and I have to do my job.”
Askey is one of three men who turned in an 86.5-point ride in the first round. The other two were Trevor Kastner and Creek Young, neither of whom posted a legal ride in the second round.
Askey, who is 19th in the world standings, added a 78-point ride on Matrix in the second round, and sits third in the average.
In the first round, the fans were treated to a rare occasion. New Plymouth, Idaho, cowboy Roscoe Jarboe took Magnum for a 79.5-point ride. It was the first time the bull had been ridden for a score.
