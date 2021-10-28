ATHENA — The easiest way for Kenzie Hansell to keep the Blue Mountain Conference race to the playoffs straight is for Weston-McEwen to simply win its game on Friday, Oct. 29, against Grant Union.
“That has been our goal all season long,” Hansell said of making the state playoffs. “And, to get better every week. We have done that. Not only as a team, but as a program for the future.”
The TigerScots come into the game with a 4-1 BMC record. Heppner, at 5-0, already has won the conference title.
The Prospectors are tied with Umatilla at 3-2. The Vikings host Heppner on Oct. 29. The top three teams from the BMC will advance to the state playoffs.
“Grant Union is a great program and is well coached,” Hansell said. “The have an aggressive defense, they are disciplined and they do a lot of things well.”
The TigerScots, which have a balanced attack between the run and the pass, have scored 206 points this season, and have allowed just 66 points.
The Prospectors have scored 188 points, but also have allowed 148.
“It will be a great night for football,” Hansell said. “This is what the student-athletes have worked all season. It’s nice to finish with a game that has state implications.”
Also that night, the TigerScots will induct the 1996 football team, Casey Perkins (quarterback of the 1996 team), John Shafer and Karen Smith Albert into the Weston-McEwen Hall of Fame.
“We are excited to have the 1996 team come back and be inducted on a night when two of the top Blue Mountain Conference teams are competing for playoff spots,” Hansell said.
SPECIAL DISTRICT 2 PLAYOFFS — There will be a full day of football at Eastern Oregon University on Oct. 29 with four games that have state seeding implications.
The Ione/Arlington Cardinals (5-3) will play Powder Valley at 4 p.m. in the third-fifth game.
“I wasn’t even sure what we were doing until today (Tuesday),” Ione/Arlington coach Dennis Stefani said. “It’s for placement in our league since there are two sides (East and West). We are a little dinged up and a week off would have helped.”
There are six guaranteed state playoff spots to be had.
In the other games, Elgin and Lyle/Wishram will play at 10 a.m. The winner still is in line for an at-large state berth.
Crane and Imbler will play at 1 p.m. in the fourth-sixth game, and Dufur and Adrian will play for 1-2 seeding at 7 p.m.
The one wrinkle thrown into all of this is Enterprise, which opted not to play a crossover game. The Outlaws have a majority of their team going to the 94th National FFA Convention this weekend in Indianapolis.
The Outlaws still have a shot at an at-large berth because of their state ranking. They could snap up the at-large berth that the winner of the Elgin-Lyle/Wishram game is hoping to get.
HERMISTON AT HANFORD — The Bulldogs (1-7) are riding high after their 63-36 win over Pasco last week.
Quarterback Chase Elliott scored a school record eight touchdowns — five passing, two rushing and one interception return — against Pasco.
The Falcons (1-7) are coming off a 63-28 loss to Mid-Columbia Conference regular-season champion Kamiakin.
The winner of the Hermiston-Hanford game will host Ferris on Nov. 4, in an MCC-Greater Spokane League crossover game.
The loser will travel to play Ridgeline on Nov. 4.
PENDLETON HAS A BYE — The Bucks will have the week off after Parkrose forfeited to Pendleton last week.
The Bucks (9-1 overall, 7-0 SD1), which won the Special District 1 title last week with a 35-6 road win over Ridgeview, will wait with the rest of the teams for the 5A state pairings to come out Oct. 31.
